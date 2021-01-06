Woman Reportedly Shot Inside Capitol as Pro-Trump Protesters Storm Building

✖

In response to Congress' certification of the 2020 presidential election results, President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in order to protest the outcome of the election, which former Vice President Joe Biden won. Huffington Post reporter Matt Fuller, an officer inside the building stated that there were "shots fired" at the scene (Fuller clarified in a follow-up tweet that he could not confirm that there were shots fired, but he did see "the glass blow out of the chamber's front door"). Now, it has been reported that a woman was shot inside of the Capitol as the pro-Trump protestors were storming the building.

CNN's White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported that a woman was in critical condition after she was shot in the chest while on the grounds of the Capitol building. She obtained the information from CNN's Noah Gray. Collins went on to share that there were no other details provided about the woman's identity or the extent of her reported injury. Breaking News also reported that a woman at the scene was seen bleeding and that she was being treated by emergency personnel.

A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds, per @NoahGrayCNN. No other details were provided. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 6, 2021

The chaotic scene at the Capitol unfolded during Wednesday afternoon as Congress was certifying the presidential election results. While Biden won the election, Trump has frequently claimed (without evidence) that he is the rightful winner. He has also claimed that there was widespread voter fraud which led to his defeat (again, there is no evidence to support this claim). As a result of the president's rhetoric, his supporters turned up at the Capitol to protest the outcome of the election, and things quickly took a violent turn as those individuals made their way inside the building.

This story is developing.