More Than 17,000 Pounds of Pork Products Recalled

Health officials are urging consumers not to eat certain frozen pork products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Wednesday that more than 17,000 pounds of frozen, raw pork products are being recalled by AJC International, Inc. due to an import reinspection issue.

The recall affects approximately 17,428 pounds of product, which were sold in 15-kg/33.07-lb. cases containing "Frozen Pork Front Hock." Recalled cases have code 18019 and Cert. No. 251497 and the products bear Canadian establishment number "391" inside the Canadian mark of inspection. Only those cases with a best before dates between July 14, 2025 and July 27, 2025 are affected by the recall. The recalled frozen, raw pork products were shipped to distributors in Hawaii, American Samoa and also exported to the country of Palau. The FSIS said. An image of the label can be viewed here.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based importer of record issued the recall after "routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products" discovered that "the products were not presented for reinspection." Although the FSIS said "there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products" as of this posting, there is concern that the recalled products may be in consumers', restaurants', and institutions' freezers. The FSIS has urged anyone who has the recalled frozen, raw pork products not to consume them. The products also should not be served by restaurants and institutions. The products should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The recall is just the latest to hit the meat selection. On Saturday, Hillshire Brands recalled approximately 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products, which were shipped to retail stores in California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The recall was issued after the company and the FSIS received numerous consumer reports of bone fragments in the product. There was also a report of an oral injury sustained from consumption of the product. Due to the health risks associated with eating the smoked sausage, Hillshire Brands advised consumers to throw the recalled products, which were produced on June 14, 2023 and have a use-by-date of November 11, 2023, away or return them to the place of purchase.