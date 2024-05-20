Did Drake just own himself more than Kendrick Lamar ever could?

Drake suffered another personal embarrassment over the weekend, losing a little over half a million in the Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk match in Saudi Arabia. According to TMZ, Drake dropped a $565,000 wager on Fury winning the fight.

The outlet says a victory would've doubled Drake's wager, pulling in $1 million. With Usyk's victory due to split decision, Drake is out of luck like many others. He has the money to make those kinds of bets, though. It's practically his thing at this point, so much that Kendrick Lamar recently used it in one of his many diss tracks about the Canadian rapper.

In "Meet the Grahams," Lamar essentially lays out a track addressing Drake's faults with his family in each verse until finally addressing the rapper himself using his birth name, Aubrey Drake Graham. An explanation would be here, but it is simpler to say, start doing your research now and prepare for the inevitable college course this inspires. It is layered.

The bottom line is Drake once again lost enough money in one bet that a normal person might not see in their lifetime. It comes amid his rap beef with Lamar and it follows his previous loss of $700K on Dricus Du Plessis beating Sean Strickland, $550k on Israel Adesanya losing to Strickland, and $890k on Logan Paul knocking out Dillon Danis.

That's a lot of money, but he also wins a lot from time to time. He most recently won over $2 million with the Chiefs second Super Bowl victory. Mainly, Drake should probably stop betting on fights without any control over the outcome. Bet on wrestling.