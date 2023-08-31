Ice Cream Recalled After 2 People Are Hospitalized

Dozens of ice cream and frozen dessert treats are being pulled from store shelves because the products may be contaminated with listeria. The multi-state recall, announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday, was issued by The Ice Cream House and includes all dairy ice cream products and non-dairy (parve) frozen dessert products. It is related to Real Kosher brand's recall of Soft Serve On The Go issued earlier this month after two people were hospitalized.

The recall includes all Ice Cream House branded items currently on the market, including all Dairy and Non-Dairy [Parve] products, such as ice creams, cakes, logs and novelty items with the "Ice Cream House" logo. Affected products were packed in clamshells or cake trays with plastic dome covers in a variety of sizes and styles. The packaging features an Ice Cream House label and does not feature lot or date codes. The recalled products were sold at the Ice Cream House in Brooklyn and through retail supermarkets in New York, New Jersey, and Ohio. The complete list of recalled products, as well as labels, can be viewed on the FDA's website here.

The recall is related to an Aug. 9 recall issued by Real Kosher Ice Cream, Inc. The Brooklyn, New York-based company recalled soft serve on the go ice cream and sorbet cups, which were sold in 19 states and Washington, D.C. after one person in New York and another in Pennsylvania were hospitalized after eating the ice cream, which the company and health officials said may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the which can cause listeria infection. Listeria is a serious infection that can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In some cases, it can be fatal. The bacterium typically affects young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems.

Due to the health risks associated with consuming products possibly contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, consumers have been urged to immediately discontinue consumption of both the affected Ice Cream House and Real Kosher Ice Cream, Inc. products. The recalled products should instead be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Amid the recalls, and Real Kosher Ice Cream, Inc. has stopped producing the ice cream until the FDA completes its investigation.