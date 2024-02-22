King Charles 'Reduced to Tears' Over Public Response to His Cancer Diagnosis

The king admitted that he has been emotional about all the well-wishes from around the world since he was diagnosed with cancer.

King Charles III said that he has been reduced to tears by the outpouring of support and well-wishes from the public since his cancer diagnosis was announced. On Wednesday, the 75-year-old monarch had his first in-person meeting since the news broke, greeting British Prime Minister Rishu Sunak at Buckingham Palace in front of Sky News cameras. He admitted that the support of his people has made him very emotional.

Sunak greeted the king by saying: "Wonderful to see you looking so well." the king brushed off the compliment with a joke, but Sunak went on: "Well, we're all behind you. The country's behind you." Here, the king got more serious, admitting that the support really has meant a lot to him.

"I've had so many wonderful messages and cards," he said. "It's reduced me to tears most of the time."

The king was hospitalized for an enlarged prostate last month, and during his surgery doctors diagnosed him with an unnamed form of cancer. The king first called his sons to inform them as well as his siblings, and finally he announced the news to the public in the beginning of February. So far, the information in the initial statement from Buckingham Palace is still just about all we know about the king's condition.

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement," it read. "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world."

Sunak noted that "there's been a lot of attention and interest in those main cancer charities" since the news broke, though the king's specific diagnosis is still a bit of a mystery. The king is receiving outpatient treatment and will continue carrying out all of his duties from the palace, though his public engagements are postponed indefinitely.

This leaves the royal family a little short-staffed as Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales is also out of commission right now. Middleton had some kind of "planned abdominal surgery" last month and her recovery time was extended through at least Easter. During that time, she will not make any public appearances either. Prince William took some time to stay at home with her when she was first released from the hospital, but he has now returned to work on his own.