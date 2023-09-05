Hillshire Farm Recalls More Than 15,000 Pounds of Smoked Sausage

Hillshire Brands is urging consumers not to eat some of its popular smoked sausage products after it received several consumer complaints that they may be contaminated with foreign matter. The company has issued a recall of more than 15,000 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products because they could contain bone fragments, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Issued on Saturday, Sept. 2, the recall impacts ready-to-eat blended meat and poultry smoked sausage items that were produced on June 14, 2023 and have a use-by-date of November 11, 2023. The recall includes the brand's 14oz packages of "Hillshire Farm Smokes Sausage Made With Pork, Turkey and Beef." Products affected by the recall are stamped with "EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59," indicating the establishment number, line number and time of production, as well as "Nov 11 23," which is printed on the front of the package. The recalled products also bear establishment number "EST. 756A" printed on the front of the package. The recalled products were shipped to retail stores in California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Images of the recalled Hillshire Farms sausages can be viewed here.

Approximately 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products are affected by the recall, which was issued after Hillshire Brands received several consumer complaints reporting bone fragments in the product. The FSIS said it also received one consumer complaint regarding the issue, and there has been one reported oral injury associated with consumption of the recalled product. The FSIS added that no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products has been received.

The FSIS said it concerned that some consumers may still have the recalled smoked sausages in their refrigerators or freezers. Due to the risks associated with the recalled products, consumers who purchased the recalled food items are urged not to eat them. The recalled smoked sausage products should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The recall marks just the latest to be issued due to foreign matter contamination and came on the same day that Conagra Brands recalled nearly 250,000 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips entrées. The recall was issued after a consumer reported suffering an oral injury due to plastic in the product. The FSIS has urged consumers not to eat the products.