Nearly 250,000 Pounds of Banquet Frozen Meals Recalled

It's time to clean out the freezer. More than 245,000 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips entrées have been recalled by Conagra Brands after it was discovered the frozen meals may be contaminated with pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall was issued by Conagra Brands on Saturday, Sept. 2 and includes approximately 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips entree products that were produced on June 20, 2023; July 11, 2023; and July 17, 2023, and shipped to retail locations nationwide and also sold online. The recalled products say "Banquet Chicken Strips Meal" on the 8.9-oz. cartons. The recall affects frozen chicken strips meals with best-by dates of Dec. 11, 2024; Jan. 1, 2025; or Jan. 7, 2025, with best if used by 'DEC 11 2024,' 'JAN 01 2025,' or 'JAN 07 2025' and lot numbers 5009317120, 5009319220, or 5009319820, which can be located on the side of the carton. Images of the recalled frozen meal can be found here.

The recall was triggered after a consumer reported they suffered an oral injury due to plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product. Conagra Brands notified the FSIS and a recall was issued. The FSIS said that there have been no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of the recalled frozen meals. However, the agency remains concerned that the product may still be in some consumers' freezers. The FSIS urged anyone who purchased the recalled Banquet frozen chicken strips entrées not to eat them. The products should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The recall marks just the latest to be issued due to foreign material contamination and comes on the heels of a string of recalls impacting products sold at Trader Joe's. In the past two months, the popular grocer has notified shoppers of six separate recalls affecting everything from Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales to Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds. Recalls have also hit Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Trader Joe's Fully Cooked Falafel, and Trader Joe's Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds. The products have been pulled from store shelves and consumers have been urged not to eat them due to various contamination issues, including the possible presence of metal, rocks, and insects.