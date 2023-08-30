Trader Joe's Issues Sixth Recall in Five Weeks

Trader Joe's shoppers should be checking their pantries and fridges. The grocery chain has just issued its sixth recall in five weeks, advising consumers who purchased Texas Tamale Company Gourmet Black Bean Tamales not to eat them due to a possible allergy concern.

The recall affects 1,632 units of #17023 Texas Tamale Black Bean Tamales, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The recalled product also features UPC# 717725000580 and a BEST BEFORE date of 06/19/25, according to the grocer. The tamales were distributed to Trader Joe's stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

The recall was issued on Tuesday, Aug. 22 and sparked following a consumer complaint. It was determined that a mislabeling error resulted in Hatch Green Chile and Cheese Tamales being mistakenly packaged in Black Bean Tamale Bags, resulting in the presence of undeclared milk. While no illnesses have been reported to date, undeclared ingredients pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers, and milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies in children and the third most common food, after peanuts and tree nuts, to cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing, according to Mayo Clinic. Signs and symptoms of a milk allergy range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems.

"We deeply regret any inconvenience or apprehension this incident may have caused," Trader Joe's said in a statement. "Ensuring the safety and satisfaction of our customers remains our paramount priority, and we extend our gratitude for your ongoing trust in our products."

The recall marks just the latest in a growing number of recalls issued by the grocery chain and came just five days after Trader Joe's recalled Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds due to metal contamination. In the past five weeks, recalled have also been issued for Trader Joe's Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Trader Joe's Fully Cooked Falafel, and Trader Joe's Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds. The recalls have been issued for various contamination issues, including metal, rocks, insects, and undeclared ingredients.

Amid growing concern regarding food safety, Trader Joe's issued a statement on July 28 telling shoppers that "nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers and Crew Members." The company added that they "do the daily work to make certain our products meet our stringent food safety expectations. We don't take any chances when it comes to product safety and quality."