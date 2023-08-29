Kroger and Food Lion Vegetables Recalled

Frozen mixed vegetables and sweet corn sold at Kroger and Food Lion are being recalled due to potential bacterial contamination. Twin City Foods, Inc. on Aug. 22 issued a voluntary recall of "a limited quantity" of Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables after it was discovered the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall affects a variety of products that were distributed nationwide by the brands Kroger, Food Lion and Signature. Food Lion previously posted its own recall of frozen mixed vegetables and frozen sweet corn products due to listeria contamination. The Aug. 22-announced recall affects various sizes of Kroger and Food Lion branded super sweet corn, Kroger and Food Lion branded mixed vegetables carrots, super sweet corn, green beans and green peas, and Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet. The complete list of recalled products, including UPC codes, lot numbers, and Best if Used By dates, can be found on the FDA's website here.

The recall was initiated after a customer submitted the IQF sweet cut corn to a third-party lab, which detected the bacteria. The FDA said in its notice that there have been no reports of illness associated with the recalled products to date. However, possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination can pose severe health risks, as it is the bacterium that can cause listeria infection, a serious infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk. In some cases, it can be fatal.

Due to the possible health risks associated with the products, Twin City Foods, Inc. and the FDA have advised consumers who purchased the recalled frozen vegetables not to eat them. The products should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recall comes after the Washington State Department of Health announced earlier in August that improperly cleaned ice cream machines at a Tacoma, Washington Frugals burger restaurant have been linked to a listeria outbreak that has resulted in a total of six hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, three people have died. Amid the outbreak, Frugals said it has stopped selling milkshakes at all its locations and has also sent its milkshake equipment to an independent facility to be cleaned and sanitized.