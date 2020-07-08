Mike Pence Says 'the Best Expert' on Schools Reopening During a Pandemic Is His Wife Karen

✖

President Donald Trump and his administration are pushing for schools to open in the fall, despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose a great threat to the United States. On Wednesday, a day after the White House held a summit to discuss the reopening of schools, Vice President Mike Pence shared his thoughts on the topic. According to Pence, he believes that his wife, Karen Pence, is the "best expert" regarding the topic of reopening schools because of her experience as a teacher.

Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos threatened to cut funding to districts that did not reopen schools. But, Pence had a different, much more positive opinion regarding the president's stance on reopening schools. “You’re seeing the president provide leadership,” Pence told reporters on Wednesday, per Raw Story. “And what we are providing for the White House coronavirus task force is partnership with the governors and the state health officials, because we’ve just got to get our kids back.” As Pence went on to explain, he believes that he has a direct source to turn to about this matter — his wife Karen.

“I have to tell you, the best expert I know on this topic is my wife, Karen, and she spoke at the summit yesterday very compellingly about how a lot of our kids are hurting out there," he said. "They’re struggling with loneliness, with social isolation. The American Academy of Pediatrics spoke about that, a very forceful statement from pediatricians across the country that said we got to get our kids back into school.” Karen has been in the teaching field for some time now and even had a recent, yet controversial, stint as a part-time art teacher at a school that does not accept LGBT students. Although, it should be noted that she does not have any medical training or expert knowledge regarding the subject of reopening schools amidst a global health pandemic.

Pence continued to say that the president would continue to provide leadership on this front as the matter makes its way through Congress. He added, “I expect as the debate in Congress goes forward about additional resources we’re going look to build in incentives for states to go forward, but the president’s made it clear, and I think most parents in America would agree with him that we’ve got to got other kids back to school and back into the classroom, and we can do it in a safe and a responsible way.”