Mike Pence's Wife Karen Sparks Strong Response From Social Media Following Her Comments About Him Not Wearing a Face Mask
Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, is drawing criticism after she defended her husband's decision not to wear a face mask during a recent visit to the Mayo Clinic. The vice president had been the only person in his party to forego a face covering, a requirement at the hospital, as he met with health professionals and coronavirus patients. While Mayo Clinic, in a since-deleted tweet, said that the vice president had been informed of their policy prior to his visit, during a Thursday appearance on Fox & Friends, Pence alleged that he had been unaware of the policy.
Karen Pence on Mike not wearing a mask at Mayo Clinic: "Wearing a mask prevents you from spreading the disease, & knowing that he doesn't have Covid-19, he didn't wear one. It was actually after he left Mayo that he found out they had a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask." pic.twitter.com/aVWmr6BsKP— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2020
"As our medical experts have told us, wearing a mask prevents you from spreading disease. And knowing he doesn’t have COVID-19, he didn't wear one," she said. "It was actually after he left Mayo Clinic that he found out they had a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask. So someone who’s worked on this whole task force for over two months is not someone who would have done anything offend anyone, or hurt anyone, or scare anyone."
Just as her husband’s remarks had, the second lady's comments stirred social media. Shortly after her comments were made "Karen Pence" began trending on Twitter, with many calling her a liar while others returned to the fact that face masks are recommended not only by the CDC, but the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which the vice president leads. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.
What would Jesus do? Looks like Karen Pence just lied to protect her husband. I guess Mother won't be going to heaven. pic.twitter.com/bHwUL0mJzE— Jennifer (@avettobsessed) April 30, 2020
Does Karen Pence know it’s a sin to tell a lie? https://t.co/GRK8wtMmRm— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) April 30, 2020
This entire Pence thing is idiotic... you're the VP... everyone around you is wearing a mask.. put on a fucking mask.. it's not controversial... it's common sense. He and Karen Pence must literally be two of the worlds most stupid people.. and Trump is still IMPEACHED FOR LIFE— Mike (@mrshulman) April 30, 2020
Karen Pence verifies what we all know, Mike Pence doesn't know things.— Jerry James Stone (@jerryjamesstone) April 30, 2020
Karen Pence must have skipped Sunday School the day they covered the Ninth Commandment pic.twitter.com/77QieTFkOa— Karen H 🏴☠️ (@KarenMHJ) April 30, 2020
So Karen Pence is like the most Karenest Karen. pic.twitter.com/kfE0VCO8Ub— sarahlynn (@sarahlynn13) April 30, 2020
Pretty pathetic that @VP is hiding behind his wife Karen Pence @SecondLady & letting her lie for him on Fox & Friends.— Harris K. Telemacher (@KTelemacher) April 30, 2020
So Karen Pence's defense of @VP is essentially "Mike is ignorant of science, medicine, and rules."
Checks out.
You can now go about your day.— Ben A. (@politicallyme) April 30, 2020
Karen Pence being the worst Karen she can be.— DramaQueenie (@klrwriter) April 30, 2020
Just in case anyone argues Karen Pence is correct, the Mayo clinic literally tweeted @VP was told.
He doesn't care about women's rights or LGBTQ rights, why start caring about other people now? #garbage #covid19 https://t.co/7QZ4cF5kWp— Tyna McNair (@TynaMcNair) April 30, 2020
Smiling while lying. Still a lie.— Seth K. (@FiftySeth) April 30, 2020
Pence apparently has zero awareness then. EVERYONE else around him has a mask on. Also- isn't he heading up the taskforce putting forth the guidelines that masks should be worn?
I can't tell if he's too dumb to understand this crisis, or if he doesn't care. Which is scarier?— Ryan Chase (@GunReformRyan) April 30, 2020
But wait, her husband said that he didn't wear a mask because he wanted to look people in the eye.
If you're going to lie, at least pick just one lie and stick to it.— Eric Williams (@Eric_Williams_1) April 30, 2020
“Let them wear masks,” said Mother while chowing down on a piece of cake.— TJ Wagner (@tjwagbeck) April 30, 2020