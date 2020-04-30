Mike Pence's Wife Karen Sparks Strong Response From Social Media Following Her Comments About Him Not Wearing a Face Mask

Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, is drawing criticism after she defended her husband's decision not to wear a face mask during a recent visit to the Mayo Clinic. The vice president had been the only person in his party to forego a face covering, a requirement at the hospital, as he met with health professionals and coronavirus patients. While Mayo Clinic, in a since-deleted tweet, said that the vice president had been informed of their policy prior to his visit, during a Thursday appearance on Fox & Friends, Pence alleged that he had been unaware of the policy.

Karen Pence on Mike not wearing a mask at Mayo Clinic: "Wearing a mask prevents you from spreading the disease, & knowing that he doesn't have Covid-19, he didn't wear one. It was actually after he left Mayo that he found out they had a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask." pic.twitter.com/aVWmr6BsKP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2020

"As our medical experts have told us, wearing a mask prevents you from spreading disease. And knowing he doesn’t have COVID-19, he didn't wear one," she said. "It was actually after he left Mayo Clinic that he found out they had a policy of asking everyone to wear a mask. So someone who’s worked on this whole task force for over two months is not someone who would have done anything offend anyone, or hurt anyone, or scare anyone."

Just as her husband’s remarks had, the second lady's comments stirred social media. Shortly after her comments were made "Karen Pence" began trending on Twitter, with many calling her a liar while others returned to the fact that face masks are recommended not only by the CDC, but the White House Coronavirus Task Force, which the vice president leads. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.