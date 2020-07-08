Mike Pence Ripped for Dismissing CDC Guidance Against Schools Reopening

Vice President Mike Pence baffled listeners on Wednesday when he spoke about reopening schools in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. Pence addressed the issue in a news conference, implying that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance on school reopening was flexible in some way. He said that the CDC is revising its guidelines after President Donald Trump tweeted about them, complaining that they are "tough [and] expensive."

"The president said today we just don't want the guidance to be too tough," Pence said on Wednesday, according to a report by USA Today. "That's the reason why, next week, CDC is going to be issuing a new set of tools, five different documents that will be giving even more clarity on the guidance going forward." At another point in the news conference, Pence reportedly said: "we don't want the guidance from the CDC to be the reason schools don't open up." This rhetoric was suspicious to many Americans, especially given Pence's frequent accusations of being "anti-science."

Pence spoke at the U.S. Department of Education on Wedensday following some fiery tweets from the president himself earlier in the day. Trump tweeted his outrage at the CDC's guidelines for reopening schools, even threatening to withhold funding for schools that refused to reopen this fall.

"They are asking schools to do very impractical things," Trump tweeted. "I will be meeting with them!!!"

When asked for more details on this threat, Pence said that the Trump administration is working on "incentives for states to go forward," apparently giving weight to the president's words. "And as we work with Congress on the next round of state support, we're going to be looking for ways to give states a strong incentive and encouragement to get kids back to school," he added.

These comments drew shock and outrage from everyone from teachers to parents to high school students themselves on social media. Here is a look at how Twitter responded to this commentary on Wednesday.