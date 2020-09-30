Megyn Kelly Lights up Social Media With Her Take on Biden-Trump Debate

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly's name is again trending on Twitter after she weighed in on Tuesday night's presidential debate. The 90-minute affair and first debate of the 2020 election cycle, was filled with a chaotic series of bitter exchanges as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made their case for becoming president, though as Kelly pointed out, Biden found it difficult to get a word in amid Trump's constant interjections.

In a tweet shared in the midst of the heavily talked about the debate, Kelly slammed Biden, stating that he "can't control Trump" and he kept asking the moderator "to help him." She said that it was "not a good look" and claimed that Biden, who was there as a presidential candidate and not the debate moderator, needed to "handle it."

Biden can’t control Trump; keeps asking Wallace to help him. Not a good look. Handle it Mr. VP — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 30, 2020

The president's interjections reached a tipping point just 20 minutes into the commercial-free event as debate moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News asked about the vacant seat on the Supreme Court left following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While Biden attempted to argue the importance of voting and allowing the American people a voice in the matter, Trump continually interrupted him, prompted the former vice president to eventually state, "Will you shut up, man." Little changed throughout the remainder of the evening as Wallace repeatedly reprimanded Trump for speaking over Biden as they discussed a number of topics ranging from the president's tax records to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly's viewpoint on the matter, however, immediately faced opposition. Across social media, she blasted for holding Biden responsible for controlling Trump, something that many pointed out was a task that fell not to the presidential nominee, but rather the debate moderator.