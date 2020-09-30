Watch: Joe Biden Says 'Will You Shut up, Man?' to Donald Trump Amid Tense Debate Exchange

✖

Throughout the first presidential debate that pitted President Donald Trump and Joe Biden against one another, the former vice president was visibly getting frustrated with the interjections made by his counterpart. At one point and eventually during another exchange, Biden even referred to Trump as a “clown.” Perhaps the most clear sign of Biden’s growing tension with Trump was when the Pennsylvania native blurted out, “Will you shut up, man?”

This heated exchange came as Biden was in the middle of speaking about the importance of voting and Trump continued to press him from the side. Biden also noted afterwards that Trump’s continued abrasiveness in the debate was “unpresidential.” Viewers at home also seemed to be ticked off at the two men, and sometimes all three including the moderator Chris Wallace, all talking at once and attempting to talk over one another. For his work as the lead, Wallace didn’t receive much praise on social media as many felt he didn’t do enough to wrangle in the two presidential hopefuls.

As Pres. Trump repeatedly interrupts Joe Biden, Biden says, "Will you shut up, man?" "That was really a productive segment, wasn't it?" Biden says sarcastically. "Keep yappin', man." https://t.co/5Bl4Ob3O2t #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/XvNahLC1Rm — ABC News (@ABC) September 30, 2020

The evening saw both men tackle some of the biggest hot button topics, including the coronavirus pandemic. With each topic, though, Trump and Biden continued to fight to get the last word in. At times, Trump would push Wallace for more time, suggesting that Biden had more time to answer a certain statement and he didn't receive a follow-up chance. Biden also had his fair share of quips as Trump made various points.

With Tuesday's debate in Cleveland coming to an end, that leaves two more debates to go before the Nov. 3 election. On Oct. 7, Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, will face-off against Biden's running mate and California Sen. Kamala Harris, in the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah. This will feature nine 10-minute segments with Susan Page of USA Today serving as the moderator. On Oct. 15, Biden and Trump will be back on the stage together for their final meeting in a town hall setting. This will take place in Miami with C-SPAN's Steve Schully serving as the moderator. Originally, the final presidential debate was to be held at the University of Michigan before needing to be relocated amid the coronavirus pandemic.