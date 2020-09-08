Megyn Kelly Stirs Social Media After Slamming Kamala Harris for Telling Jacob Blake She Is Proud of Him
Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly is facing fierce social media criticism following her comments regarding Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris' Monday visit to Wisconsin. During the visit, Harris met with Jacob Blake and his family, telling the injured 29-year-old, who has been left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot by police seven times, that she is "proud of him and how he is working through his pain." That remark, however, proved controversial to Kelly, who lashed out on Twitter in a tweet that has gained widespread backlash.
PROUD of him? He’s accused of breaking into a sleeping woman’s house, sexually assaulting her, humiliating her & later returning to harass her. Then the cops she called for help say he resisted arrest, assaulted them & went for his knife. How about a word for his victim, Senator? https://t.co/IryYbPAuf6— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 8, 2020
According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, the shooting occurred after officers responded to a call from a woman who said that her boyfriend was at home. When authorities arrived on the scene, they attempted to arrest Blake, deploying Tasers that did not work. Officer Rusten Sheskey opened fire on Blake, shooting him seven times in the back, when he attempted to re-enter his vehicle, where three of his children were located. Blake later admitted that he had a knife in his possession, though it was not on him when the shooting occurred and was instead later recovered from the driver's side floorboard of the car.
Kelly's commentary, which followed false claims from late August regarding Blake that also drew backlash, immediately stirred social media, so much so that her name even trended on Twitter. Some dubbed Kelly a "disgrace," while others accused her of being racist. Keep scrolling to see how social media is reacting.
White supremacists weaponize false accusations of sexual assault to smear men of color all the time. That’s why Trump falsely accused the Central Park 5 of rape and paid the New York Times to publicly call for their brutal executions. Except they weren’t even men. They were kids.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 8, 2020
Also, where is this energy for Brett Kavanaugh? According to the standards of due process racists like Megyn Kelly have for men of color, then Brett Kavanaugh held down Christine Blasey Ford and forced himself on her. Jacob Blake should become Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 8, 2020
Kamala Harris spoke yesterday to a man who was shot in the back seven times. She told him she was proud of the way he was “working through his pain.” What the hell is wrong with saying that Megyn Kelly? https://t.co/SoiL1MqPO4— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 8, 2020
Now do Trump’s accusations.— Kevin (@FlynnisnotaRep) September 8, 2020
Donald trump is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and raping E. Jean Carroll, who is still waiting for him to submit his DNA.
trump was not SHOT IN THE BACK 7 times. How about a word for his MANY victims, Megyn? https://t.co/CB2yEZtpyo— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) September 8, 2020
He was shot in the back 7 times at close range by a white cop for what? He did not have a weapon in his hands.
Megyn, your racism is off the charts. https://t.co/8Oq9jAUd1E— Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) September 8, 2020
Megan,— @StreetCred2018 (@StreetCred2017) September 8, 2020
There were 4-5 ways to de-escalate the situation. Police could have tackled, blocked entry to driver door, etc. He may be a criminal but he should have simply been arrested.
So if police show up to the scene of an alleged crime the police should ask a few questions then shoot and injure and or kill the perpetrators? That’s what their job is now?— Danielle (@DanielleG715) September 8, 2020
I just want to make sure I understand...
You’re a journalist, Megyn. Do better. Sen. Harris said, according to the press release put out by his lawyer, that she is proud of him for how he working through his pain, his injury.— Nina #WearAMask 💃🏻 (@Ladi_Nina) September 8, 2020
Wow!— Bonnie Baron (@BONNIEBARON) September 8, 2020
He wasn’t being arrested for rape. He wasn’t physically in an altercation with the police!
He was SHOT in the BACK getting into a car with his 3 small children.
He was shot SEVEN TIMES in the back in an attempted/failed execution. Mic drop!
Reminder, the only likeable Megyn Kelly was Charlize Theron. https://t.co/kEkbOJhALE— Emmi (@Andora81) September 8, 2020
Thanks for highlighting how “justice” is meted out in US, Megyn. Trump is caught on tape bragging about sexually assaulting women; several women have accused him of assault. Yet he sits free, in Oval Office. Meanwhile, Jacob Blake, shot multiple times by cops, is now paralyzed. https://t.co/c2XcFaKFzN— Khanoisseur 🐶🤦🏻♂️🌎 (@Khanoisseur) September 8, 2020
You are a disgrace to journalism— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) September 8, 2020
The cops made him the victim when they tried to murder him. If you can’t arrest someone without murdering them, you shouldn’t be a cop. Furthermore, he was shot within 3 minutes of the cops arriving on the scene. There’s no way they knew he had a knife in the car.— Nicole David 💛🐝 (@obbiecole) September 8, 2020