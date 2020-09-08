Megyn Kelly Stirs Social Media After Slamming Kamala Harris for Telling Jacob Blake She Is Proud of Him

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly is facing fierce social media criticism following her comments regarding Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris' Monday visit to Wisconsin. During the visit, Harris met with Jacob Blake and his family, telling the injured 29-year-old, who has been left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot by police seven times, that she is "proud of him and how he is working through his pain." That remark, however, proved controversial to Kelly, who lashed out on Twitter in a tweet that has gained widespread backlash.

PROUD of him? He’s accused of breaking into a sleeping woman’s house, sexually assaulting her, humiliating her & later returning to harass her. Then the cops she called for help say he resisted arrest, assaulted them & went for his knife. How about a word for his victim, Senator? https://t.co/IryYbPAuf6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 8, 2020

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, the shooting occurred after officers responded to a call from a woman who said that her boyfriend was at home. When authorities arrived on the scene, they attempted to arrest Blake, deploying Tasers that did not work. Officer Rusten Sheskey opened fire on Blake, shooting him seven times in the back, when he attempted to re-enter his vehicle, where three of his children were located. Blake later admitted that he had a knife in his possession, though it was not on him when the shooting occurred and was instead later recovered from the driver's side floorboard of the car.

Kelly's commentary, which followed false claims from late August regarding Blake that also drew backlash, immediately stirred social media, so much so that her name even trended on Twitter. Some dubbed Kelly a "disgrace," while others accused her of being racist.