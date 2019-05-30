‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Slams President Trump Again, Calling Him ‘a Child’

Meghan McCain is slamming Donald Trump amid reports he ordered a ship named after her late father, John McCain, be kept “out of sight” while he visited Japan. Those working on board the USS John S. McCain reportedly went to great lengths to keep the president from seeing the vessel while he visited U.S. and Japanese troops in Yokosuka, Japan on Tuesday.

On Thursday, McCain called Trump, 72, a “child,” accusing him of making her “grief unbearable” in a tweet. The View cast member added that Trump is, and “will always be” threatened by her father’s accomplishments. McCain followed up her tweet with another, addressing critics who say she speaks too much about her dad.

“There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won’t let him [rest in peace]. So I have to stand up for him. It makes my grief unbearable,” she wrote.

Trump is a child who will always be deeply threatened by the greatness of my dads incredible life. There is a lot of criticism of how much I speak about my dad, but nine months since he passed, Trump won’t let him RIP. So I have to stand up for him. It makes my grief unbearable. https://t.co/gUbFAla1VE — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 30, 2019

The Wall Street Journal first reported that an email was sent to U.S. Navy and Air Force officials from a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command ordering that the “USS John McCain needs to be out of sight” while Trump was in Japan. The official reported added, “Please confirm #3 will be satisfied,” in reference to the request about the ship.

The email was sent in regards to Trump’s upcoming visit. According to The Wall Street Journal it was the result of talks between the White House Military Office and the Seventh Fleet of the U.S. Navy. A Navy commander reportedly expressed surprise at the request. In response, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command official said he would speak with the White House military office to get more information, according to the newspaper.

“First I heard of it as well,” he reportedly replied.

Images allegedly taken during Trump’s visit show the ship’s name covered with a tarp. A barge is said to have been brought in to cover the name in other spots, too. Navy officials refuted that claim, however. Sailors assigned to the ship were reportedly given the day off during Trump’s visit. The vessel has been based in Yokosuka since a 2017 collision, which made it difficult to move from port.

Pat Shanahan, acting Defense Secretary, was reportedly aware of the issue with the USS John McCain being in Japan during Trump’s visit. Shanahan is said to have approved measures to keep the vessel from interfering with the president’s visit.

For his part, Trump has denied personally ordering the USS John McCain be kept out of sight, or the name be covered. On Wednesday he tweeted that he “was not informed” of anything related to the ship. He added that he and wife Melania Trump “loved” visiting with the servicemen and women.

Trump and the late senator had a publicly contentious relationship. As Daily Mail reported, the pair have clashed on policy issues dating all the way back to 1999. The feud intensified in March, when the president called the Arizona politician “horrible” after his two daughters pleaded with him to leave their family alone.

“I’m not a fan. He was horrible what he did with repeal and replace. What he did to the Republican Party and to the nation, and to sick people that could have had great health care was not good. So I’m not a fan of John McCain and that’s fine,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

Early in Trump’s presidential campaign, he attacked the now-deceased senator for his military service. He claimed, at the time, that he wasn’t a war hero because he was captured and taken prisoner. The Navy veteran was held in a North Vietnamese prison for more than five years, and tortured repeatedly.

“I like people who weren’t captured,” he said at the time.

