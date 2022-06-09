McDonald's Offers Breakfast Sandwich Deal for Limited Time

✖

McDonald's is hoping to help guests start their mornings right by helping them save a few bucks. For a limited time only, the Golden Arches is offering customers the chance to grab two fan-favorite breakfast sandwiches for just $5.

The deal is currently being offered at participating McDonald's Canda locations. Dubbed the "Double the love for one price!" deal, the offer allows guests to order two McMuffin sandwiches for just $5. McDonald's Canada McMuffin lineup includes the Egg BLT McMuffin, Chicken McMuffin, Egg McMuffin, Sausage 'N Egg McMuffin, Bacon 'N Egg McMuffin, and the Sausage McMuffin. Without the deal, a McMuffin, depending on location, can range anywhere from $3 to more than $5, meaning customers are getting a massive steal with the offer, which is a limited time deal and available at participating locations across Canada.

The offer is one of several McDonald's Canada is currently offering guests. Customers to our north can also score a medium Premium Roast Coffee and the new Strawberry Glazed Li'l Donut, which features a light and fluffy yeast donut with creamy strawberry and vanilla flavored icing, for just $2.39. McDonald's Canada is also celebrating summer with Summer Drink Days. Throughout the summer months, guests can order small Fountain drinks and McCafé Iced Coffee for just $1. Other offers in the Summer Drink Days celebration include $2 medium Vanilla Chai or Coffee Frappés and $2 McCafé smoothies, including the new Peach Passionfruit Smoothie.

McDonald's also has a string of ongoing deals for customers back in the U.S. Guests in the U.S. can order a Premium Roast or Iced Coffee at any time for just 99 cents for a limited time. McDonald's U.S. is also offering $1 large fries. Both of those offers are only available in the McDonald's app. The chain is also continuing its Free Fries Friday, during which guests can grab a free order of medium Fries with any $1 minimum Mobile Order & Pay purchase in the app. Chew Boom also reports that from now through June 30, the beloved fast food restaurant chain is giving away free Happy Meals on orders of $15 or more for McDelivery with Grubhub. To take advantage of the offer, guests simply need to order $15 or more of McDonald's on Grubhub and select a qualifying Happy Meal promotional item on the menu prior to checkout. The discount will automatically apply at checkout on a qualifying order, no promo code required.