McDonald's Happy Meals Now Have Special Treat for Disney Fans

McDonald's is cashing in on the magic of Disney. As an extension of the theme park's 50th anniversary, the fast-food chain is offering its kiddie customers a special treat. Last year, McDonald's released the first collection of special-edition Happy Meal toys to mark Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary. Not, eight new Walt Disney World-themed toys are continuing the celebration, and kids who get the meal will get one of the special surprises. For years, McDonald's has partnered with Disney for special releases and projects, so this is no different.

"As we continue our celebration of 50 years of magic during the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary, McDonald's' latest Happy Meal Toys are a fun and collectible addition to commemorate the anniversary," Disney's Marketing Partnerships & Promotions Copywriter Olivia Usitalo wrote in the Disney Parks Blog, per Attractions Magazine. "The collection features Mickey and Friends posed in vehicles from a few of our favorite attractions across property. And as a special surprise, select toys have golden accents in their design!"

The new collection of toys inclydes Mickey and Minnie riding Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, a dizzy Donald spinning on the Mad Tea Party with a hidden Mickey, Pluto skippering the Jungle Cruise, and Goofy narrowly escaping the Yeti on Expedition Everest. McDonald's is also giving fans a chance to win a vacation for four to experience the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration in person in Florida. To enter, customers can add a Happy Meal to their mobile order by May 22.

The Disney Parks-themed McDonald's Happy Meal toys are available at participating U.S. locations for a limited time only. Kids can also find fun Disney-themed activities on the official Happy Meal website and app.