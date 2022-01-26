McDonald’s Introducing Fan-inspired Menu Hacks for Limited Time

The McDonald’s menu is expanding thanks to the creativity and innovation of fans! Amid the ongoing TikTok trends showing fast food lovers revealing ingenious menu hacks, the Golden Arches for the first time ever are bringing some of those creations to the menu. On Jan. 31, the fast-food chain will debut the limited-time-only Menu Hacks lineup consisting of four new menu items including the Hash Brown McMuffin, the Crunchy Double, the Land, Air & Sea, and Surf + Turf.

First up in the Golden Arches’ fan-favorite creations is the Hash Brown McMuffin, a long-time favorite of plenty of menu hackers that will be available during breakfast hours. The limited-time item offers a new delicious take on the chain’s beloved breakfast sandwich by stacking a Sausage McMuffin with Egg with a crispy Hash Brown, providing some extra crunch. McDonald’s will also bring the fan-inspired Crunchy Double to the menu. This new creation boasts Chicken McNuggets that are topped with an iconic Double Cheeseburger and drizzled with Tangy BBQ sauce. Meanwhile, the Land, Air & Sea provides next-level flavor by adding a McChicken to a Big Mac and a Filet-o-Fish.

The fourth and final item on the menu, the Surf + Turf, is a bit more exclusive. While the three other menu hacks will be available to order in stores, this menu hack will be available to order exclusively on the McDonald’s App and via McDelivery. The dish combines a Double Cheeseburger and Filet-o-Fish, with social media menu hacker PJ Mattingly sharing, “Sometimes I’m craving the flaky crunch of a Filet-O-Fish, sometimes I want the juiciness of a Double Cheeseburger, and sometimes I want both. So why choose?”

“From Hip-Hop icons to Christmas queens, everyone has a unique go-to McDonald’s order, including our everyday customers. This campaign shows that it has never been ‘our menu’ – the menu belongs to our fans,” Jennifer Healan, Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement for McDonald’s USA, said. “We’re excited to celebrate them in a bigger way than ever before by putting their delicious hacks – as seen on social media – on our menus. I personally can’t wait for our fans to try my favorite hack, the Hash Brown McMuffin. IYKYK.”

The menu hacks will debut at McDonald’s nationwide beginning Monday, Jan. 31. The items can be ordered in person or via the new “Menu Hacks” section on the McDonald’s app. The menu hacks will require a bit of assembly, though, with McDonald’s noting that customers will “receive all the delicious menu items needed to build them by hand (because that’s half the fun)!”