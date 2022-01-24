McDonald’s Adds New Chilled Treat to the Menu

It may be winter, but the cool temperatures aren’t enough to keep McDonald’s from cooling down the menu with a brand-new chilled treat. The beloved fast-food chain is expanding its McFlurry offerings with the addition of the new Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry to menus, though the new treat is currently only available for those soaking up the sun and warmer weather at select locations in Pasadena, California.

The new McFlurry flavor option begins with the brand’s vanilla soft serve, which is blended to perfection with peanut butter, chocolate, and cookies, according to Chew Boom, which was first to report the new treat. The McFlurry is described as “a crunchy, chocolaty, peanut buttery delight.” Currently, the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry is only available in the Pasadena, California test market. While it is unclear if McDonald’s will eventually roll the treat out nationwide, YouTube reviewer Peep This Out!, who grabbed the new McFlurry at a Pasadena McDonald’s for $3.59, said the treat “needs to be everywhere.”

“A rock solid 10 out of 10,” they said in their review of the McFlurry. “Guys, test market or not, this is something that needs to be everywhere. Like I said, the classic flavors of peanut butter and chocolate and cookies together with vanilla soft serve whipped up into a beautiful frenzy, and obviously for you to enjoy no matter what time of the day…I’m definitely enjoying it. It’s a fun experience, and you guys should experience this one. And like I said, just delicious stuff all around. Highly recommended.

The Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry is just the latest new McFlurry flavor to appear on menus. In December, customers in Singapore were treated to the addition of the Sea Salt McFlurry. The unusual flavor is made with vanilla soft serve, which is then blended with blue sea salt swirls and colourful sprinkles, giving way to a “sweet and salty flavor profile.” Prior to arriving on menus in Singapore, the Sea Salt McFlurry had been sold at McDonald’s Malaysia in fall 2020.

McDonald’s lovers in Thailand were also recently treated to a new chilled treat when the Golden Arches in January rolled out the new Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream to its restaurants there. The unique ice cream treat is made with vanilla soft serve that is topped with chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, “a dried meat product with a light and fluffy texture similar to coarse cotton.” The ice cream gives guests a “rich, spicy and meaty ice cream experience.”