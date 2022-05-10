McDonald's Giving Away Fan-Favorite Menu Items for Free

✖

McDonald's is hoping to combat the possible misfortune that the upcoming Mercury retrograde may cause. The stars are aligning this week as the Golden Arches marks the astrological event by offering fans the chance to grab a free McChicken or McDouble, though there is a slight catch.

McDonald's guests can score their choice of a McChicken or McDouble on Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11 with the purchase of medium fries exclusively in the brand's app. The fan-favorite McChicken begins with a juicy chicken patty that is topped with shredded lettuce and creamy mayonnaise, all of which is served on a perfectly toasted bun. The chain's McDouble stacks two 100% pure beef patties seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper, with a slice of cheese sandwiched between them. The patties are then topped with tangy pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard and a melty slice of American cheese.

McDonald's is giving fans the chance to grab the McChicken or McDouble for free as Mercury prepares to enter retrograde on May 10, according to Chew Boom. A retrograde motion, per Nasa, "is an apparent change in the movement of the planet through the sky. It is not real in that the planet does not physically start moving backwards in its orbit. It just appears to do so because of the relative positions of the planet and Earth and how they are moving around the Sun." Unfortunately for us Earthlings, Mercury retrograde is often viewed by astrology followers as marking the start of a period of misfortune, McDonald's is hoping to reverse that misfortune.

Along with an order of a medium fry getting fans a free McDouble or McChicken, McDonald's guests also have the chance to win a free tarot card reading by astrology expert Madam Adam. The Golden Arches has teamed up with Adam for the Mercury retrograde 2022 special, with Adam on May 10 offering select guests a McDonald's-inspired Tarot reading on TikTok. To enter for a chance at a reading, fans simply need to comment with their name and Zodiac sign on Madam Adam's TikTok or Instagram posts announcing McDonald's Mercury retrograde deal beginning Tuesday. Madam Adam announced the team up on Monday, asking fans, "why not ease the discomfort with comfort food. The TikTok live taro reading begins at 6 p.m.