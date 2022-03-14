McDonald’s Announces Return of Seasonal Spring Favorite Menu Treat

The McDonald’s menu is growing, at least for folks north of the border. Just in time for Easter, the fan-favorite Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry is returning to menus across Canada. The beloved chilled treat’s return comes as the Shamrock Shake continues to take the fast-food chain by storm in the U.S., with several other fast food restaurant chains rolling out Shamrock Shake copycats.

The Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry draws inspiration from the fan-favorite Easter treat creamy vanilla soft serve blended pieces of milk chocolate, all of which is then swirled together with the flavor of sweet Cadbury Creme Egg fondant. It was originally introduced in Australia back in 2016 before later making its way to the UK Canada, where it has remained a yearly staple. According to Canadify, after a year away, the McFlurry is now back on menus and available at participating McDonald’s locations across Canada for a limited time only.

Those in the United States wanting to try the McFlurry thankfully won’t have to get a passport and make the trek across the border. While it seems unlikely that McDonald’s will bring the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry stateside, Mashed compiled a perfect McDonald’s Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry copycat recipe, meaning you can try your hand at making the treat at home.

Created by Susan Olayinka, the recipe developer and food blogger who created The Flexible Fridge, the copycat recipe calls for four cups of vanilla ice cream, two tablespoons of double cream (half and half or heavy whipping cream can be used as a substitute), and four Cadbury Creme Eggs. It is also recommended that you have a few extra Cadbury Creme Eggs to use as topping at the end of the recipe, and chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, or both are also optional. To make the McFlurry, simply add the ingredients to a high-speed blender and pulse until the chocolate and ice cream are incorporated. Once the ice cream appears whipped and fluffy, the McFlurry is ready to serve.

The Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry’s return to menus comes just after McDonald’s Canada took a major step n its reduction of single-use plastics. In January, the company announced it would begin testing a reusable and washable McFlurry mixing spindle. During the test period, guests were given a wooden spoon with their McFlurry instead of the traditional plastic spoon. The company said it would “consider plans for a further roll-out of the mixing spindles in restaurants across the country,” adding that “by introducing reusable spindles, McDonald’s Canada expects to eliminate approximately 168 tonnes of plastic resins from the Canadian system annually.”