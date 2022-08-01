Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and Other Stores Reveal Furniture Recall

Chairs sold at popular home retailers including Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Homesense are the subject of a new concerning recall. Nest Swing Egg Chairs sold under the Tommy Bahama and Martha Stewart brands at those home goods stores nationwide were recalled on June 16 following numerous incident reports, including more than a dozen reports of injuries.

The recall affects Tommy Bahama and Martha Stewart brands nest swing egg chairs that were sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGood, and Homesense stores nationwide from December 2018 through April 2022 for between $300 and $350, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recalled chairs have a metal circle base that attaches to a metal pole, from which the oval-shaped wicker chairs hang by hook and chain. They also include a round cushion for seating and a hangtag. The recalled products feature the brand name "Martha Stewart" or "Tommy Bahama." A total of nine styles are affected by the recall – PMK-6501, PMK-6503, PMK-6503-N, PMK-6505, PMK-6506, PMK-6507, PMK-6508, PMK-6509, or PMK-6510. The style number is printed on a second hangtag attached to the product. Per the notice, eight of the nine styles were also sold with an additional decorative pillow. Approximately 30,600 units were sold in the United States.

The nationwide recall was issued after the firm received a total of 27 reports of the chairs collapsing or tipping over. A total of 19 reports of injuries, including cuts, scrapes, soreness and one report of broken ribs and a collapsed lung, were reported. It was determined that the recalled chairs can tip over or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

Due to the fall and injury hazard the products pose, consumers who purchased the recalled chairs are advised to "immediately stop using the recalled egg chairs." The chairs should instead be returned to any Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, or Homesense stores for the consumers' choice of either a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card. Per the notice, consumers can also "contact TJX for instructions on how to disassemble and dispose of the chair to receive either a full refund or refund in the form of a store gift card."

