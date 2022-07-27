Toy Blocks Recalled Over Choking Hazard

A children's toy is the center of an urgent recall after the product was deemed to pose a severe risk to kids. Toy blocks sold by Le Toy Van were recalled on July 18 and consumers were advised to "immediately" stop use of the toy after they were found to pose choking hazard to young children, according to a notice posted by Health Canada.

The recall involves Petilou Sensory Shapes, which were sold in Canada from January 2022 to June 2022. Per a release from the retailer, "sets sold prior to these dates are not affected by this recall." Manufactured in China, the toy blocks feature a "sensory shapes multi-coloured matching board" with nine wooden blocks. The recall involves Petilou Sensory Shapes by Le Toy Van with model number PL089, barcode 5060023420891, and batch number 4299x/0821/PL089/CN, as well as products with model number 5060023420891 and batch number 4302x/0821/PL089/CN. Approximately 209 units were sold.

The recall was issued after it was found that "small parts may break away from the wooden blocks." These small parts pose a choking hazard to young children. Thankfully, as of July 6, Le Toy Van had not received any reports of adverse incidents in relation to the recalled products. Still, due to the risk they pose to children, consumers have been advised to "immediately stop using the recalled product and destroy it." Consumers should contact the retailer for a refund with proof of purchase.

The recall marks just the latest recall to impact a popular children's toy due to choking concerns. The Le Toy Van toy block recall follows the recall of Shake Look Touch books. That multi-country recall was issued on July 7 by Scholastic after the company received multiple reports of the pom poms on the book detaching, making them a choking hazard for young children. Approximately 185,700 recalled books were sold in the U.S., with an additional 1,500 sold in Canada.

Prior to that, The Children's Place recalled several baby boy clothing items. Those items were recalled after the retailer received multiple incident reports of snaps on the rompers detaching. No injuries were reported, but the rompers were determined to pose a choking hazard to young children, thus sparking an immediate recall. The recall followed a similar recall issued by the company in 2018 after it was found that metal snaps on children's snowsuits could detach.