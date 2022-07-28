Tesla Cars Smacked With Another Recall

Tesla has recalled certain 2022 Model S vehicles after they failed to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, "Occupant Crash Protection." It was determined that an issue may cause the airbag not to deploy in the vehicle, posing an increased risk of injury to passengers.

At this time, the recall appears to be extremely limited in scale, with a recall notice filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealing that only five vehicles are potentially affected by the recall. The recall only affects certain 2022 Model S vehicles. Per the notice, front bumper carrier structure may alter the vehicle's crash detection, causing the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly during certain low speed crashes. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, 'Occupant Crash Protection.'"

Consumers who have the recalled 2022 Model S vehicle can contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 for further information about the recall. The company is said to be sending out owner notification letters by Sept. 19. Tesla Service will replace the front bumper carrier structure, free of charge.

This marks the seventh recall for Tesla in 2022 and comes just two months after nearly 130,000 Tesla vehicles were recalled over a problem regarding the CPU of the center screen's computer overheating. Tesla Model 3 2022, Tesla Model S 2021-2022, Tesla Model X 2021-2022, and Tesla Model Y 2022 were recalled after the company became aware of an issue that caused the center display to lag or restart due to the CPU overheating when pre-conditioning the battery pack for Supercharging or when Supercharging. Tesla informed consumers in a notice that " a lagging or restarting CPU may prevent the center screen from displaying the rearview camera image, gear selection, windshield visibility control settings, and warning lights, increasing the risk of a crash."

Just months prior, the company in December 2021 recalled almost half a million cars due to two technical defects that could increase the risks of accidents over time. The first recall affected the rearview camera in all Tesla Model 3 cars made between 2017 and 2020, with the second recall involving the front trunk latches on the Model S cars. Both of those recalls were issued voluntarily by the company.