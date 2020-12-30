Luke Letlow, Louisiana Congressman-Elect, Dies at 41 Due to COVID-19

✖

Congressman-elect Luke Letlow of Louisiana passed away on Tuesday due to complications from COVID-19, according to a report by The News Star. Letlow had been elected to represent Louisiana's 5th district in the 2020 election, but announced on Dec. 18 that he had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He died in the intensive care unit of Oschner LSU Health.

Letlow was just 41 years old and leaves behind a wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two young children — 3-year-old Jeremiah and 11-month-old Jacqueline. His case progressed quickly, starting with the diagnosis and the announcement that he would be isolating at his home in Richland Parish. Letlow reportedly needed hospitalization by the next day and was taken first to St. Franchis Medical Center. He was then transferred to the LSU Health ICU on Wednesday, Dec. 23. After nearly a week there, he passed away.

"The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time," said spokesperson Andrew Bautsch in a public statement. "A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time."

LSU Health Chancellor G.E. Ghali offered some details on Letlow's case for those that want them. The Congressman-elect reportedly needed surgery to treat an infection related to COVID-19, but the procedure caused a heart attack, which ultimately claimed his life. Ghali said: "It's devastating to our entire team. He had no underlying conditions, it was just COVID."

Letlow, a Republican, was deeply entrenched in Louisiana politics despite his relatively new status as a congressional representative. He was going to replace Rep. Ralph Abraham, who was going to retire after promising the public he would not serve more than three terms. Letlow was Abraham's chief of staff and was beloved by other politicians at the state and local level. Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a heartfelt statement mourning Letlow.

"COVID-19 has taken Congressman-elect Letlow from us far too soon," Edwards said. "I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family. I hope all of the people of Louisiana will join Donna and me in praying for Congressman-elect Letlow's family, especially his wife Julia and their two children, his many friends and the people of the 5th Congressional District. Louisiana has lost more than 7,300 people to COVID-19 since March, and each one of them leaves a tremendous hole in our state."