Second Stimulus Check: Americans Weigh in After Donald Trump Signs Relief Bill Into Law
It seems that a second round of stimulus checks will officially be on the way, as President Donald Trump has formally signed the new coronavirus relief bill into law, and Americans from all over the nation are weighing in on the news. There was initially uncertainty over Trump's willingness to sign the bipartisan bill. One of his most vocal criticisms was that the bill only provides U.S. citizens direct stimulus payments of $600, rather than the $2,000 he called for.
According to the AP, Trump signed the bill into law while at his private Florida club, Mar-A-Lago, where he claims non-White House residency. "I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed," Trump said in a statement. Notably, the AP stated that, while the current president has demanded some sections be altered, it is not likely that Congress will do so. Now that the bill is finally on its way to providing the funding necessary to keep the government open and get direct payments into the hands of Americans, many have a lot to say. Scroll down to see what Twitter users think about the news.
President trump signs stimulus bill, averting yet another crisis he alone created.— Abdul-Rahman A. (@Abdul_Longname) December 28, 2020
A government shutdown means he'd temporarily stop profiting from playing golf at his own courses. Can't have that.— kdardar (@dpthtsbynidiot) December 28, 2020
Reminder when reading the posts & articles praising trump for signing a bill he criticized for 6 days:
~nothing changed in the bill between date passed & signed
~ Trump’s delay caused a 1-week loss in unemployment aid— Maggie Jordan (@MaggieJordanACN) December 28, 2020
Honestly as long as something is passed to keep government open and give some form of relief was better then being shut down until January...— Mjfeld1986 (@mjfeld1986) December 28, 2020
He creates a crisis and then when he finally does the right thing, the media fawns all over him for doing what he should of done in the first place.— Yodelingfish (@yodelingfish) December 28, 2020
No one actually believed he was fighting for US citizens did they? He never has and he certainly never will.— Eric Sherman (@EDS_1979) December 28, 2020
Another "reality TV show" moment from the conman-in-chief. Just pathetic. January 20th can't come fast enough.— M. AR Sanders (@oregonsandstorm) December 28, 2020
In plain speak - people get $600 if they make under $75K - unemployment and pandemic ins is extended and expanded by $300 a week thru March - we advert a gov shut-down. At least this gets ppl thru til Biden is in.— Cindy Leinwand (@CindyLeinwand12) December 28, 2020
Trump’s willing to treat his fellow citizens like mortal enemies. He is the most divisive character in American history. He’s an effective vehicle for Putin’s aim of destroying the nation. He is dividing and conquering us and his followers have no idea they’re at war with America— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 28, 2020
Bc he knew what was in the bill, his guy helped negotiate it.— The Happily Mixed Up Community (@thehmuc) December 28, 2020
This was Trumps way of inserting himself into the spotlight. He needs to always remain relevant.
No, he just made sure he ruined Christmas for the millions of people who needed money. His mental games.— Cindy (@Cynthia57148477) December 28, 2020
The country is in debt because our currency is part of a debt based economy. We have the best "tomorrow dollar" that can be obtained today. The threat of a fiscal cliff only exists in a world with gravity. Powell has destroyed gravity. Nothing seems to tumble down anymore.— Viral Casting (@trabriverman) December 28, 2020
I think our elected officials should walk in our shoes. First some people have worked and now.have to rely on SSI disability. While the government allows others who never worked in this country to have the same benefits. Fix the rules and laws— Timothy w Riley (@wauc1979) December 28, 2020