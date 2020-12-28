Second Stimulus Check: Americans Weigh in After Donald Trump Signs Relief Bill Into Law

It seems that a second round of stimulus checks will officially be on the way, as President Donald Trump has formally signed the new coronavirus relief bill into law, and Americans from all over the nation are weighing in on the news. There was initially uncertainty over Trump's willingness to sign the bipartisan bill. One of his most vocal criticisms was that the bill only provides U.S. citizens direct stimulus payments of $600, rather than the $2,000 he called for.

According to the AP, Trump signed the bill into law while at his private Florida club, Mar-A-Lago, where he claims non-White House residency. "I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed," Trump said in a statement. Notably, the AP stated that, while the current president has demanded some sections be altered, it is not likely that Congress will do so. Now that the bill is finally on its way to providing the funding necessary to keep the government open and get direct payments into the hands of Americans, many have a lot to say. Scroll down to see what Twitter users think about the news.