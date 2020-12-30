COVID-19: New, More Contagious Variant Confirmed in Colorado

✖

Colorado became the first state in the U.S. to detect the new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 on Tuesday. According to a report by The Denver Post, a man in his 20s with no history of recent travel tested positive for the "B.1.1.7. variant" of the coronavirus in rural Elbert County, Colorado. This may be a sign that the variant has already circulated in the United States for some time now.

The B.1.1.7. a variant of COVID-19 is a mutation of the virus raising serious concerns in the United Kingdom, as it is up to 70 percent more contagious than previous strains. The virus has been mutating non-stop over the last year, but this strain is notable for causing more severe symptoms than earlier versions in many cases. Somehow, that variant made its way from the U.K., where it is concentrated to a remote Colorado county. Public health experts said that the patient is staying in isolation to prevent the spread of B.1.1.7., but they believe that he is not the only one carrying it.

"More is out there; we just haven’t detected it yet," said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention for UCHealth. "We just happened to be the ones that found it first."

So far, all research indicates that the existing COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will be effective against the B.1.1.7. strain. Still, this mutation raises concerns about making an already catastrophic pandemic even worse by being more contagious and more deadly.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged Colorado's case and agreed that it is likely not an isolated event. Spokesperson Jasmine Reed said: "We expect that there will be additional cases that are likely to be detected in the coming days." Meanwhile, the CDC's official website now hosts an FAQ about B.1.1.7., noting that so far, there is no conclusive scientific data to show that it is more dangerous than previous strains.

"Ongoing travel between the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the high prevalence of this variant among current UK infections, increase the likelihood of importation," the website noted. "Given the small fraction of US infections that have been sequenced, the variant could already be in the United States without having been detected."

For the average person, the steps to avoid catching or spreading B.1.1.7. are not much different than the steps for avoiding COVID-19 itself. Public health experts urge Americans to keep their social distance and wear face masks whenever necessary until they can be vaccinated.