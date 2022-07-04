Meat Recall Issued Over Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

Over two tons of meat products have been recalled in the U.S. due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The recall was issued last week by Creminelli Fine Meats in coordination with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and its Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS). Here are the products you'll want to keep an eye out for.

Creminellie Fine Meats is recalling just one product – "CREMINELLI FINE MEATS salami minis UNCURED ITALIAN SALAMI PARMESAN." These meat sticks were sold in 2.6-ounce plastic pouches, and the recalled products have a "BEST BY" date printed on between June 18, 2022 and Dec. 09, 2022. The last identifying mark on these snacks is the establishment number "EST34644" stamped on the back of the packaging. These meat sticks were sold all over the U.S. via the internet, and in various different retail locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts and Utah.

Thankfully, this recall wasn't caused by contamination or illness, but it poses a serious risk to those with certain food allergies or sensitivities. According to the USDA, the meat sticks contain egg lysozyme, which is an egg white protein known to cause allergic reactions to some people with egg allergies. This ingredient was not listed on the label, so allergic individuals could reasonably assume it's safe and eat it without realizing they are in danger.

So far there have been no reports of allergic reactions or other adverse effects of this mislabeled product. The manufacturer and the FSIS hope to keep it that way, but they expect recalling a product with such a long shelf life to be challenging. They are asking consumers who have this product in their pantries to spread the word and contact friends or family members who may be in the same situation.

According to a report by the Mayo Clinic, egg allergies are common in children, though many kids outgrow the allergy later in life. The symptoms of an allergic reaction can range widely, and can include digestive symptoms like nausea, vomiting or simple cramps as well as respiratory symptoms like congestion, sneezing, shortness of breath and wheezing. It most commonly manifests as skin inflammation and hives. It is very rare for egg allergies to cause anaphylaxis, but not unheard of.

Those with medical concerns relating to this recall are asked to contact a doctor first and foremost. You can sign up for recall notifications from the USDA to be on top of all product safety warnings.