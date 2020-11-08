'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Shares Video of Crowds Cheering While Singing NSFW Song About Donald Trump

✖

Ice-T has been vocal about his feelings toward Donald Trump ahead of Election Day. While typically avoiding the direct fights with the president on Twitter, he does take on supporters and comments on what Trump has posted. He is no fan.

That's why it shouldn't be a surprise that the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star and musician shared some celebratory tweets after Joe Biden was named president-elect on Saturday. Posting a video of people taking to the streets to express their glee with the election results, Ice-T felt the moment despite not being there himself.

Outstanding live TV moment pic.twitter.com/7oHKDxXPnP — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 7, 2020

"You know MFs are happy when they fade out to [YG]," the rapper wrote above the video showing CNN cameras in Atlanta capturing a crowd celebrating by chanting YG's song "FDT," short for "f— Donald Trump." The oddity of the clip is CNN's decision to play the video without any censorship.

YG's song has been a rallying cry for some during the election, and a tool for trolling at certain Trump events. As Kazeem Famuyide put it on Twitter, "Our first true test as a country is to make sure YG has the #1 song in the country next week." It seems like those celebrating are doing their part to make that happen.

For Ice-T, this is the culmination of what he has said for months about Trump's second term. "I've been on the front lines fighting Racism and the BS that this MF pushes my entire life.. And I'm an Army Veteran… ANYBODY but Trump," he wrote on election day while criticizing Trump's "breakdown" over the election results. "[Laughing out loud]….. This [motherf—er] is having a Breakdown… As Usual. Losers always start complaining before the game is even over."

Ding Dong the Witch is Dead! — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 7, 2020

Ice-T has always been tapped into the political realm, sometimes becoming the center of attention himself. Thanks to his song "Cop Killer" with his group Body Count, the musician became both a vocal critic of systemic racism and a target for those on the right. His song preceded the LA Riots in 1992, highlighting the message he claims he intended with the song. With this election, Body Count returned with another album inspired by the current division in America.

"This album was made during the election. During the past year or two, I've just noticed that if there ever was a divide in the United States, it's become very obvious in the last couple of years, like during this whole election. We like to say the country is divided, but during the election you really saw it," Ice-T explained, citing the album's lead track "Civil War." "Now, Twitter is like a battlefield. People say one thing, and they just attack. And it's crazy. I pretend like, What if this shit really happens? What if people went at each other? It's kind of like a cautionary tale. OK, this can be happen. If I can make it sound really real, like it really has happened, it might wake people up and say, 'Hey, this is what we're on the verge of."