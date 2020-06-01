Ice-T Responds to Donald Trump's 'Law & Order' Tweet With NSFW Message

Ice-T was on the ground in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Saturday night, taking part in the protests and documenting what he saw while on the street. But his Sunday has been spent on Twitter speaking out about the protests and delivering unfiltered truth to many who are filling up his replies.

One thing in particular that caught the eye of the musician and actor was a tweet from President Donald Trump. The commander-in-chief has posted a lot of messages in the past week, including some divisive comments toward the protests and toward those questioning his response to the coronavirus pandemic. But for Ice-T, a simpler tweet got his attention.

Ice-T plays Fin Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the sergeant for the long-running drama's team since season two. As soon as fans saw Trump tweet out the phrase, they immediately set their timer waiting on Ice-T's response.

The rapper is no stranger to speaking out about police brutality and was a major voice during the 1992 LA Riots. During these protests and beyond, Ice-T has spoken his mind about the situation in America currently and beyond.

Trump tweeted most of the day on Sunday, with his staff at The White House sending reporters away before noon. Many of the tweets he put out were incendiary for many, though the president did try to walk back a few comments earlier in the weekend. Trump did make the announcement that ANTIFA will be labeled as a terrorist group, something that confused many online aware that the name stands for "anti-fascist" and isn't truly a group.

A past tweet from Trump resurfaced amid the George Floyd protests that showed Trump quote-tweeting the n-word on his account back in 2013. It was followed with a defense for Paula Deen and the now-president asking why someone can use the n-word "so freely."

The president has dismissed the protesters outside of the White House as being "organized" or "paid" while saying the Secret Service were effective guards. He also seemed to make threats involving using dogs on protesters and unleashing "ominous weapons" on protesters or looters. Trump attempted to walk back his comments a bit, claiming he was not indicating a violent response but that people will start shooting themselves.