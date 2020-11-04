'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Blasts Donald Trump for Having a 'Breakdown as Usual'

✖

Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T is blasting Donald Trump on Twitter, by criticizing him for having a "breakdown as usual" over the status of the election results. In a tweet, Trump lamented the counting of ballots, writing, "They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!"

Ice-T shared the tweet, and quipped, "Lol….. This MF is having a Breakdown… As Usual." He then took aim at Trump's attitude in the wake of many mail-in ballots needing to be counted before accurate election results could be determined. "Losers always start complaining before the game is even over," he wrote. Finally, Ice made a frightening prediction for what might happen if the election results return numbers in favor of Joe Biden. "When [Trump] loses he’s gonna do some WILD S—," the rapper-turned-actor tweeted. "Trust me."

I’ve been on the front lines fighting Racism and the BS that this MF pushes my entire life.. And I’m an Army Veteran… ANYBODY but Trump. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 4, 2020

Ice-T has long been politically and socially outspoken. In 1992 his metal band Body Count put out a song called "Cop Killer," which was intended to be a protest against police brutality. The reactions to the song were so intense that the band pulled it off their debut album before it was released. In 2017, Ice sat down for an interview with Consequence of Sound, ahead of the release of Body Count's album Bloodlust, and spoke about a number of things, including his take on the state of the nation at that time.

Sfter being asked about the album's lead track, "Civil War," Ice explained, "This album was made during the election. During the past year or two, I’ve just noticed that if there ever was a divide in the United States, it’s become very obvious in the last couple of years, like during this whole election. We like to say the country is divided, but during the election you really saw it."

He continued, "Now, Twitter is like a battlefield. People say one thing, and they just attack. And it’s crazy. I pretend like, What if this shit really happens? What if people went at each other? It’s kind of like a cautionary tale. OK, this can be happen. If I can make it sound really real, like it really has happened, it might wake people up and say, 'Hey, this is what we’re on the verge of.'"