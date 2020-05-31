Lady Gaga Calls out Donald Trump as 'Racist' Who 'Offers Nothing But Ignorance' While Black Community Dies

George Floyd's murder has left many around the United States enraged and has subsequently prompted many of those same individuals to either protest or speak out in order to fight the injustices that the black community faces daily. The situation has even prompted numerous celebrities, like Lady Gaga, to voice their support for those actively fighting for change. On Instagram, Gaga not only shared that she supports this call for change, but she also took direct aim at President Donald Trump and expressed some strong opinions on the leader in the process.

Gaga began her lengthy Instagram message by writing that she did not wish to write anything that would incite more violence regarding this situation (following Floyd's death, numerous protests have sparked up across the country, with some of them turning into violent situations). Although, she did acknowledge that the anger amongst those protesting is justified given this grave issue. She wrote, "I am as outraged by the death of George Floyd as I have been by deaths of exponentially too many black lives over hundreds of years that have been taken from us in this country as a result of systemic racism and the corrupt systems that support it." Gaga went on to write that the black community has tried to protest systemic racism and police corruption many times in the past, but that they have been met with "no compassion" by their leaders and that they should be supported by everyone amidst their fight for justice.

The "Bad Romance" singer then issued her criticisms for Trump, whom she said has "failed" in his role as president. She wrote, "We have known for a long time that President Trump has failed. He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken. We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office. He is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see that it is happening. It's time for a change." Gaga ended her message by noting that everyone "MUST" show their love for the black community and support them amidst this fight. She also wrote that she will do her best to help enact change in the most "effective" way possible.

In this past week, Trump has voiced his support for Floyd, even telling his followers on Wednesday that "Justice will be served!" in his case. However, the president struck a completely different chord when he posted a tweet about the riots that have taken place amidst the protests for justice. In one particularly incendiary tweet, he wrote that once the "looting starts, the shooting starts" when it comes to these riots, a message which has, understandably, caused much concern from those in the country.