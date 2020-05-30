George Floyd Protests: Watch Live to See Everything Happening Right Now

The protests following George Floyd's death entered their fourth night on Friday. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday, leading to demonstrations across the country. Following three nights of peaceful protests that often turned violent, officials in Minneapolis, St. Paul and the surrounding counties put in place weekend curfews, starting Friday night. However, protests around the country continued into late Friday. Minneapolis saw three consecutive nights of protests that turned violent, with buildings being burned or damaged and looting taking place. Mayor Jacob Frey announced a curfew, with St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter III following suit a short time later, reports CBS Minnesota. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also issued an executive order implementing the curfew and allowed other cities to set their own curfew. The curfew requires residents to stay out of public places from 8 p.m. CT Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. During the day, protesters marched through downtown Minneapolis in an event organized by Minneapolis-born former NBA player Royce White and former football player Darrell Thompson. More than 1,000 protesters began their march at U.S. Bank Stadium and blocked traffic as they reached Hennepin Bridge. They took a knee to remember Floyd. This was a reference to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaeperknick, who protested police brutality and racial inequality during the 2016 NFL season by kneeling during the National Anthem.

Minneapolis Authorities have withdrawn from Third Precinct area as night falls on Minneapolis. A curfew is in effect but there’s no enforcement. Fires are burning again, and young people are smashing windows and stealing mannequins from inside the already-looted Target store. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/DavUCFLoKI — Trevor Hughes (@TrevorHughes) May 30, 2020 Floyd died Monday in police custody. He was arrested after a grocery store employee called police because Floyd allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill. Video shows officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, including over two minutes after Floyd was unresponsive. Floyd could be heard complaining that he could not breathe in social media videos. Chauvin and three other police officers were fired. It was not until Friday that prosecutors took Chauvin into custody and charged him with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Despite the curfew, USA Today journalist Trevor Hughes reported he did not see it being enforced. He tweeted videos of clashes with police. He reported seeing young people breaking windows and looting from a Target store.

New York Huge protests at Barclays center in Brooklyn. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/YJVhzqOaRv — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 29, 2020 In New York, people gathered at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for a massive protest Friday evening. Social media videos showed demonstrators clashing with New York Police Department officers. Some carried signs with "Black Lives Matter," "I can't breathe" and other messages calling for the end of police violence.

Atlanta Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says the violent demonstrations in Atlanta are “disgracing the life of George Floyd”: “When you burn down this city, you’re burning down our community. If you want change in America, go and register to vote.” https://t.co/N5oZfxvFs3 pic.twitter.com/us3whIQnqu — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 30, 2020 Protests in Atlanta got tense Friday night as protesters gathered around the CNN Center. The cable network's sign was covered with graffiti and windows on the front of the building were broken. Police said three protesters were arrested and one police officer suffered minor injuries. "This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. This is chaos. A protest has purpose. When Dr. King was assassinated, we didn't do this to our city," Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said. "So if you love this city, this city that has had a legacy of black mayors and black police chiefs and people who care about this city, where more than 50 percent of the business owners in metro Atlanta are minority business owners. If you care about this city then go home."

Washington, D.C. The Secret Service is pushing back protesters outside of the White House after demonstrators broke barricades. The White House is on lockdown as press is being told to stay inside. pic.twitter.com/0p27MRnVUd — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 29, 2020 In Washington, D.C., the White House was briefly put on lockdown due to nearby protests. The protests there came just after President Donald Trump gave a short speech at the Rose Garden, which turned out to be about China and his decision to withdraw support for the World Health Organization during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has also defended his controversial Thursday night tweets, in which he wrote "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." The president later wrote Friday, "Looting leads to shooting, and that's why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night — or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot."

Indianapolis At a demonstration at Monument Circle this afternoon. Attendees say its for Dreasjon Reed, who was fatally shot earlier this month by IMPD. pic.twitter.com/GypUeMWn6j — Crystal Hill (@crysnhill) May 29, 2020 In Indianapolis, more than 100 people packed into downtown for a six-hour protest. The event was mostly peaceful, although IMPD Officer Genae Cook told the Indianapolis Star at least one protester was hit with a chemical spray after making a threatening move towards an officer. The local Black Lives Matter group also broadcast the protests on Facebook. In addition to Floyd's death, protesters also held signs with the name of Draesjon Reed, who died after being shot by an Indianapolis police officer earlier this month.

Slide 5 In Memphis, protesters gathered for the third consecutive day, reports the Commercial Appeal. About 300 people joined the protest and several roads were closed by Memphis police. The event was mostly peaceful, with Memphis pastor and activist DeVante Hill passing a microphone around the crowd to people who wanted to speak. The crows reached City Hall peacefully and began chanting, "The people united will never be divided."