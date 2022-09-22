Krispy Kreme Introduces New Doughnut Collection Perfect for Fall

Fall is officially here, and Krispy Kreme is ready to welcome in the season! As temperatures begin to drop and leaves start to change, the beloved doughnut chain's menu is undergoing a bit of a revamp, with a new collection of doughnuts rolling out nationwide. Beginning this month, and lasting for a limited time only, guests will be able to order any or all of five autumnal-flavored doughnuts that are part of Krispy Kreme's Autumn's Orchard collection.

The new doughnut collection, now available at participating locations nationwide, consists of a mix of five new and returning doughnuts. Familiar to frequent Krispy Kreme visitors is the Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut. A returning item, that doughnut takes an Original Glazed Doughnut and tops it with salted caramel brownie batter flavored frosting, salted caramel drizzle, brownie bits, and fall leaf sprinkles. Also returning to the menu is the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, Krispy Kreme's glazed, old-fashioned pumpkin spice cake doughnut.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

Characterized by "the perfect blend of orchard and favorite fall flavors," per Krispy Kreme, the Autumn's Orchard collection also features three doughnuts that are new to the Krispy Kreme menu. Joining the Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut the Apple Fritter Doughnut, which is handmade with diced apples, apple filling, and plenty of cinnamon. A second new apple-flavored option, the Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut, is composed of a doughnut tossed in cinnamon sugar with apple cider flavored filling. Debuting alongside them is the all-new Maple Pecan Cheesecake Doughnut, a doughnut filled with cheesecake-flavored filling that is dipped in maple-flavored icing and topped with maple-flavored icing drizzles and pecan pieces.

"Fall brings a bounty of apples and pecans and flavors of maple and pumpkin spice for us to enjoy," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release. "Our new Autumn's Orchard Collection has all of that and more. Just one bite of our new handmade fritter with real diced apples and generous amounts of cinnamon will make you a fan of fall if you're not already."

The new doughnuts included in the Autumn's Orchard collection can be purchased individually or in a specialty "Autumn's Lover's Dozen," which includes three each of the Maple Pecan Cheesecake, Spiced Apple Filled, Pumpkin Spice Cake and Salted Caramel Brownie doughnuts. The Apple Fritter Doughnut can also be purchased individually or in a box of four.