Krispy Kreme Introduces New Churro-Flavored Doughnut Collection

Krispy Kreme is continuing to prove that it is an innovator of unique and craveable doughnuts. Home to the signature Krispy Kreme Original Glaze, the beloved doughnut chain has something new on the menu: the first-ever ChurrDough Collection, a new lineup of three cinnamon-and-sugary craveable churro flavored-doughnuts.

The new doughtnut collection, which officially debuted on Krispy Kreme menus on Monday, Sept. 5, includes three doughnuts that are all tossed in cinnamon sugar with a variety of unique toppings. The Cinnamon Sugar Churrdough takes the new Churrdough and tosses it in cinnamon sugar before topping it with swirls of cinnamon Kreme and salted caramel crunch pieces. The Cookies & Kreme Churrdough adds even more flavor, tossing the Churdough in cinnamon sugar before decorating it with swirls of chocolate cookie Kreme topped with chocolate cookie pieces and drizzled with chocolate icing. The final doughnut in the new collection, the Dulce De Leche Churrdough, decorates the Churrdough with swirls of cream cheese icing and topped with cookie pieces and dulce de leche drizzle.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

"If you love classic churros or our Original Glazed® Doughnuts, you're going to love this light and airy, cinnamon-y, caramel-y, creamy, sugary goodness we've created," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release. The new ChurrDough Collection is available individually or in a 3-pack and can be found at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the US for a limited time through September 18, 2022. After that, the ChurrDough Collection will retire, with Krispy Kreme likely preparing to introduce a new collection of doughnuts.

The new doughnut collection comes amid a string of firsts for Krispy Kreme. Just last month, the chain celebrated National Dog Day by releasing Krispy Kreme's first Doggie Doughnuts. Available only for a limited time, the Doggie Doughnuts were perfect baked dog biscuits made using all-natural ingredients and inspired by Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors, including Original Glazed, Chocolate Cookie, Chocolate Sprinkles, Chocolate Iced, Strawberry Sprinkles, and Chocolate Cheesecake.

August was a pretty big month for the chain. In addition to Doggie Doughnuts, Krispy Kreme became the first to kick off pumpkin spice season with the introduction of the limited-time Pumpkin Spice lineup, which not only included several pumpkin spice doughnuts, but also the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee. Later in the month, the chain added the Artemis Moon Doughnut, celebrating NASA's Artemis 1 mission, for a single day only.