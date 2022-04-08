Krispy Kreme Brings Back Fan-favorite Pastry, but There's a Major Catch

✖

Krispy Kreme may be known for its delicious doughnut lineup, but the fan-favorite doughnut shop is treating customers with the return of a different beloved pastry item. Beginning on Sunday, April 10, the brand's Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll will be back on the Krispy Kreme menu as a permanent menu item, but there is one major catch to the pastry's return.

Originally introduced for a limited time back in September 2021, Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll is described by the brand as "light and airy." The cinnamon roll is hand-rolled to perfection and covered in Krispy Kreme's iconic Original Glaze. The Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll will be joining the brand's permanent menu beginning April 10, though it will only be available a single day of the week. According to Krispy Kreme, the returning pastry will be available to order on "Cinnamon Sundays," or every Sunday, at shops, online, and via delivery individually or in a special four-pack.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

"Our Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll was very well received when we introduced it last year for a limited time. When we get a fan reaction like that, we want to give them what they want," Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme," said in a press release. "And there's no cinnamon roll better than ours; hand-cut and covered in our iconic Original Glaze."

Along with the Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll, Krispy Kreme's permanent menu includes classics like Chocolate Iced Glazed and Chocolate Iced Glazed with Sprinkles, Glazed Chocolate Cake, and Cinnamon Sugar, among others. Among the filled doughnuts the chain offers are the Glazed Raspberry Filled, Chocolate Iced Custard Filled, Glazed Lemon Filled, and Powdered with Strawberry Kreme. The menu also includes options like the Reese's Classic Doughnut, Oreo Cookies and Kreme, and Apple Fritter.

The Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll is not the only item joining the chain's menu in April. To celebrate spring, Krispy Kreme rolled out a new line of doughnuts that includes the new Mini Chocolate Egg Doughnut, Mini Cake Batter Egg Doughnut, and Mini Strawberries & Kreme Egg Doughnut, all of which are inspired by seasonal decorated Easter Eggs. The new doughnut line also includes the return of the fan-favorite mini Chick Doughnut.