Krispy Kreme Introduces New Doughnuts Perfect for Spring

Spring is officially here, and these April showers are bringing more than just May flowers for doughnut lovers. To celebrate the new month and new season, Krispy Kreme has just introduced a new line of doughnuts inspired by spring. The new spring minis lineup includes not only three all-new doughnuts now available on the menu, but also the return of the fan-favorite mini Chick Doughnut.

New to the menu are the Mini Chocolate Egg Doughnut, Mini Cake Batter Egg Doughnut, and Mini Strawberries & Kreme Egg Doughnut. Inspired by seasonal decorated Easter Eggs, both the Mini Chocolate Egg Doughnut and the Mini Cake Batter Egg Doughnut begin with a mini unglazed shell. The Mini Chocolate is then filled with chocolate Kreme. It is then dipped in chocolate icing and drizzled with light sky-blue and yellow icing stripes, with the Mine Cake Batter doughnut being filled with cake batter Kreme and drizzled with three light sky-blue stripes and dipped in mini pastel nonpareils sprinkles. The Third new doughnut, the Mini Strawberries & Kreme Egg Doughnut, features a mini unglazed shell filled with white Kreme, dipped in strawberry icing, and sprinkled with pastel sequins.

The three new doughnuts are debuting on the Krispy Kreme menu alongside the return of the Mini Chick Doughnut. The adorable doughnut, resembling a yellow chick, boasts a mini unglazed shell filled with white Kreme that is dipped in yellow icing, then half dipped in white sanding sugar and decorated like a chick with yellow, orange and chocolate icing.

“Spring in full bloom is the inspiration for our delicious new Spring mini eggs, each one filled with a fun and flavorful little bite of the new season,” Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a press release. “These minis will add a basketful of joy to any spring celebration or activity.”

Krispy Kreme’s Spring doughnut collection rolled out nationwide beginning Monday, April 4. The three new doughnuts and the returning Mini Chick doughnut will only be on the menu for a limited time. Guests are encouraged to share how they are enjoying Krispy Kreme’s new Spring minis by using the “Krispy Kreme” hashtag and tagging Krispy Kreme in their social media posts.