Arby’s Introduces New Sandwich So Spicy That It Comes With a Free Shake

Arby’s is daring guests to turn up the heat in 2022. The fan-favorite fast-food chain has rolled out an all-new burger that is so spicy it comes with a free shake to help cool the heat. Now available nationwide, the Diablo Dare sandwich is the latest limited-time sandwich on the Arby’s menu, and it just may prove to be the next social media trend thanks to the Diablo Dare Hashtag Challenge.

Promising that the sandwich “provides the ultimate spicy experience for those who dare,” the Diablo Dare is made with 13-hour smoked brisket or crispy chicken and served on a toasted red chipotle bun. The sandwich gets its heat thanks to its ghost pepper jack cheese, fiery hot seasoning, fire-roasted jalapeños, and Diablo bbq sauce, with Arby’s saying that “Habanero, Ghost Pepper, Jalapeno, and Chipotle Peppers will be sure to leave your mouth on fire with every bite.” The spicy layers are so hot, that Arby’s has opted to serve the Diablo Dare with a free vanilla “extingui-shake” “to cool your mouth down between bites.”

“WeDiablo Dare you to try this new sandwich,” Patrick Schwing, Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s,” said in a press release. “This is not a sandwich for the faint of heart. Everyone in QSR says they have a spicy option, but our research tells us that consumers are disappointed by fast-food claims of spicy. We took that as a challenge by making sure all different types of spicy -the hot, the numbing, and the lingering are combined to make the Diablo Dare a true test of how much heat you can handle. Arby’s is setting a new standard of spice -when we say it, we mean it.”

The Diablo Dare sandwich is getting the true 21st-century experience, as Arby’s has also launched the Diablo Dare Hashtag Challenge on TikTok. Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Arby’s lovers can see how much of the Diablo Dare sandwich they can take before reaching for relief with the vanilla shake with a branded effect filter. Fans can follow the challenge at #ArbysDiabloDare.

The Diablo Dare sandwich rolled out to Arby’s menus nationwide on Monday. Given that the sandwich is just a limited-time offering, it will not be here to stay. Arby’s says the sandwich, which costs $5.99 and comes with a free vanilla shake, will remain on the menu through Sunday, Feb. 6.