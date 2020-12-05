Former Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Latest to Acknowledge Joe Biden as 2020 Election Winner

✖

Kellyanne Conway, President Donald Trump's former White House counselor, acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election. Trump has refused to concede the election, alleging widespread voter fraud, despite evidence to the contrary. Conway served as Trump's 2016 campaign manager and left the White House in August.

“The president wants to exhaust all of his legal avenues, as he has made clear many times. His team is doing that, and that is his right,” Conway said in an interview with The 19th on Friday. “If you look at the vote totals in the Electoral College tally, it looks like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail. I assume the electors will certify that and it will be official. We, as a nation, will move forward, because we always do.”

Conway said she would work with "future administrations" and said they can "count on me" if they approach her for help. “You always need a peaceful transfer of democracy, no matter whose administration goes into whose administration,” Conway continued.

Conway remains one of the few people in the Trump orbit to acknowledge Biden as the victor in the 2020 election. Earlier this week, Attorney General William Barr also contradicted Trump's baseless claims of election fraud in an interview with the Associated Press. Barr said U.S. attorneys and the FBI are investigating specific complaints, but "to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election."

On Thursday, Trump complained about Barr's remarks when speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, reports The Hill. "He hasn’t done anything, so, he hasn’t looked. When he looks, he’ll see the kind of evidence that right now you are seeing in the Georgia Senate. They are going through hearings right now in Georgia and they are finding tremendous volumes," Trump claimed. "So, they haven’t looked very hard. Which is a disappointment, to be honest with you, because it's massive fraud."

Trump was also asked if he was confident in Barr, but he refused to say so. Instead, he told the reporters to ask him again in "a number of weeks," adding that the Justice Department "should be looking at all this fraud." The president continued, "This is not civil. He thought it was civil. This is not civil. This is criminal stuff. This is very bad criminal stuff."

Trump and his legal team have failed to present evidence of voter fraud in court, with many of their lawsuits either being denied or tossed. The swing states Trump needed to flip in order to overturn the election results have already certified Biden's victory and the General Services Administration formally recognized Biden as the next president so the transition process could begin. Biden is projected to win the Electoral College with 302 votes when electors cast their votes on Dec. 14.