Kellyanne Conway Leaving the White House by the End of August Sparks Strong Response From Social Media

Social media is speaking out after news broke Sunday that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway will leave her post at the end of the month. Conway made the announcement Sunday alongside her husband, George Conway, who revealed that he would be "withdrawing" from The Lincoln Project, a Republican anti-Trump political action committee. They cited a desire to focus on family as the reasoning for their decisions.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Conway, who has long been a controversial figure, said that she would be "transitioning from the White House." Acknowledging that she and her husband "disagree about plenty," she added that they "are united on what matters most: the kids." The couple are parents to Vanessa Conway, Charlotte Conway, George Conway, and 15-year-old Claudia Conway, who has developed a large social media following for her criticism of Trump. On Saturday, she announced that she was "officially pushing for emancipation." Although Conway did not directly reference that, she explained that "kids 'doing school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times." Her husband, meanwhile, said that he intended to "devote more time to family matters."

Conway's announcement shook social media, many people taken by surprise. As they processed the news, many took to Twitter to react, the announcement sparking strong responses that you can see by scrolling down.