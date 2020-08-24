Kellyanne Conway Leaving the White House by the End of August Sparks Strong Response From Social Media
Social media is speaking out after news broke Sunday that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway will leave her post at the end of the month. Conway made the announcement Sunday alongside her husband, George Conway, who revealed that he would be "withdrawing" from The Lincoln Project, a Republican anti-Trump political action committee. They cited a desire to focus on family as the reasoning for their decisions.
In a statement to The Washington Post, Conway, who has long been a controversial figure, said that she would be "transitioning from the White House." Acknowledging that she and her husband "disagree about plenty," she added that they "are united on what matters most: the kids." The couple are parents to Vanessa Conway, Charlotte Conway, George Conway, and 15-year-old Claudia Conway, who has developed a large social media following for her criticism of Trump. On Saturday, she announced that she was "officially pushing for emancipation." Although Conway did not directly reference that, she explained that "kids 'doing school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times." Her husband, meanwhile, said that he intended to "devote more time to family matters."
Conway's announcement shook social media, many people taken by surprise. As they processed the news, many took to Twitter to react, the announcement sparking strong responses that you can see by scrolling down.
Family comes first, always.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 24, 2020
Hope all is well.
BREAKING: Kellyanne Conway is resigning from her White House job.
It’s about time you put your daughter Claudia first, and stop helping Trump kill our democracy.— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 24, 2020
I’m happy Kellyanne Conway is leaving the White House.
She is still responsible and accountable for her choices and actions.
I don’t comment on people’s children or their struggles. Kids don’t pick their parents or home lives.
And that’s all I have to say about that one.— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 24, 2020
Politics aside. Good luck to the Conways. Parenting is fucking hard.— Sam Stein (@samstein) August 24, 2020
Never forget the families you have helped to tear apart at the border and who were already established in this country. 💔
Some will never be reunited.— Mara McEwin (@maramcewin) August 24, 2020
I hope that your departure from the White House and the Trump Administration allows you to be reflective, allows your family to get guidance and counseling, and that being out of the spotlight allows you to be more human and more caring to yourselves and each other.— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) August 24, 2020
It's not heartless to hold Kellyanne Conway responsible for the destruction she has wrought. I feel bad for any child in pain, including hers. I hope the child gets all the help in the world. As for Kellyanne, she doesn't get a free pass on her way out the door. Nope.— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 24, 2020
Pour yourself a stiff one for the only survivor of the Bowling Green Massacre, #kellyanneconway, may she finally overcome its alternative horrors.— Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) August 24, 2020
Good luck Kellyanne. Take care of your family.— Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) August 24, 2020
I wish your children the best. However, I can never forgive you for supporting a man that took children from their family and locked them up. How could a mother do that?— Patricia Bronson (@PatriciaBronso7) August 24, 2020
Four years, 175,000 dead Americans, millions of dangerous, demented lies and the decimation of a democracy later. Mazel tov, good riddance and Godspeed. #BidenHarris4TheSoulOfAmerica— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) August 24, 2020
God bless you Kellyanne. Thank you for your service. You and your family will be in our prayers 🙏🇺🇸— On The Right Side (@OnTheRightSid14) August 24, 2020