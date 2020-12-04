Rudy Giuliani Possibly Farting During Voter Fraud Hearing Sparks Debate

A hearing in Michigan on Wednesday regarding alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election is going viral and sparking debate for more reasons than just the testifying witnesses. People tuning into the nearly five-hour hearing, many clips of which made their way to social media, were left with bouts of laughter after President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, seemingly experienced a bout of flatulence while reiterating unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Addressing Attorney General William Barr's statement earlier this week that no evidence has been found of election fraud that would influence the outcome of the election and repeating claims of voting fraud, Giuliani appeared to pass gas, audibly. The clip quickly made the rounds on Twitter. Giuliani's co-counsel, Jenna Ellis, even seemed to take notice, her gaze quickly shifting towards him in the video. Some believed that two farting sounds could be heard in an extended version of the clip.

I present this clip of Rudy Giuliani testifying without editing or commentary. (Watch for the 👀) pic.twitter.com/h4ndjLO56p — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 3, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the video generated plenty of buzz on Twitter, though it also resulted in a heated debate regarding the legitimacy of it. Some seemed to suggest that the sound could have been edited in, though others were steadfast in the belief that things happened just as shown in the clip. Others simply couldn’t help but react with some laughter. Scroll down to see the chatter surrounding the hearing taking place on social media.