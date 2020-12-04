Rudy Giuliani Possibly Farting During Voter Fraud Hearing Sparks Debate
A hearing in Michigan on Wednesday regarding alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election is going viral and sparking debate for more reasons than just the testifying witnesses. People tuning into the nearly five-hour hearing, many clips of which made their way to social media, were left with bouts of laughter after President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, seemingly experienced a bout of flatulence while reiterating unfounded claims of voter fraud.
Addressing Attorney General William Barr's statement earlier this week that no evidence has been found of election fraud that would influence the outcome of the election and repeating claims of voting fraud, Giuliani appeared to pass gas, audibly. The clip quickly made the rounds on Twitter. Giuliani's co-counsel, Jenna Ellis, even seemed to take notice, her gaze quickly shifting towards him in the video. Some believed that two farting sounds could be heard in an extended version of the clip.
I present this clip of Rudy Giuliani testifying without editing or commentary. (Watch for the 👀) pic.twitter.com/h4ndjLO56p— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) December 3, 2020
Unsurprisingly, the video generated plenty of buzz on Twitter, though it also resulted in a heated debate regarding the legitimacy of it. Some seemed to suggest that the sound could have been edited in, though others were steadfast in the belief that things happened just as shown in the clip. Others simply couldn’t help but react with some laughter. Scroll down to see the chatter surrounding the hearing taking place on social media.
JENNA'S FACE 😭😭😭
Rudy farting so loudly that the mic picked it up and Jenna could barely hold back a laugh is peak 2020, man.
Girl, aren't you sad you refused to wear a mask? 😂#ThursdayThoughts #thursdaymorningDecember 3, 2020
prevnext
Oh please let this be real - I can’t stop laughing at the perfectly timed side eye from his henchwoman— kind_not_nice (@charliegoliver) December 3, 2020
Odor in the court!!😂😂😂— Monica Broussard (@paulrj1) December 3, 2020
prevnext
Wait.....did Giuliani really fart during that testimony? Please tell me that was an edit and not for real pic.twitter.com/Wy5nvgpkZB— 🚀💻📈 (@Zimmy222) December 3, 2020
OH COME ON. I need to know if the fart was real.— protecting you from my droplets since march 2020 (@ryssee) December 3, 2020
prevnext
She heard it watch her face 🤣— Nick (@TheNickJoseph) December 3, 2020
Jenna heard. Jenna knows. Rudy farted. We all heard it & saw her reaction. 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/8dBZO5fE3O— tMI_CHael🏳️🌈🇺🇸#25thAmendmentNow #TrumpIsUnfit (@TMI_chael) December 3, 2020
prevnext
it's funny even just hearing this clip; but then when you see Jenna's reaction 🙈🤣 I am DYING!— Katie K! 💙 (@JustInCaseKate) December 3, 2020
You can’t handle the toot. Wait, I mean the truth.— Joe Rembold (@JoeRembold) December 3, 2020
prevnext
Wait. Did he fart?— ✨Kimber🦋✨ (@tinydancerz90) December 3, 2020
I have watched this 17 times in a row and am in hysterics on the floor. I am 54 years old.— Terey (@Terey) December 3, 2020
prevnext
There’s no way that’s real, right?— Namir Yedid (@NamirYedid) December 3, 2020
Bahahaha! Jenna Ellis was actually startled by the unexpected sound!! 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/hDU1gO0N4I— Royeegak (@Royeegak1) December 3, 2020
prev
Did he just fart while testifying?— Godswill4Ever (@godswillefe75) December 3, 2020