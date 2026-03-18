Disney Has Homes You Can Buy and Live Like Royalty

If you think there’s magic in the theme parks at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Disneyland and California Adventure in Anaheim, or internationally at Disneyland Paris, wait until you see what Storyliving by Disney has to offer. Last Fall, PopCulture was invited to Cotino, the first Storyliving by Disney community near Palm Springs, where they were gearing up to celebrate a major milestone with the grand opening of the Artisan Club.

The imagineer-designed club offers Disney-themed programs, entertainment experiences and wellness programs designed to enrich and inspire its residents. The social special features Parr House, a venue inspired by the family home in Disney Pixar’s Incredibles 2 that’s available to rent for special occasions, holiday and family gatherings, and more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Woodbrige Model Home at Cotino

While Cotina is a central spot in the community, what’s even more fascinating are the homes for purchase. On a tour of the model homes, attendees were in awe as they walked through the open-floor plan spaces. Its modern designs with an infusion of Disney class gives the aesthetic of Old Hollywood Disney meets The Kardashians’ various mansions in Calabasas.

There are three different home designs guests were treated to view: the Shea Model Home, the Woodbridge Model Home, and the Davidson Communities Model Home. Homes range in price and size, with offerings from 2-5 bedrooms and starting at around $1.2 million. There’s even a senior citizen component, with some homes only offered for purchase to the 55+ age group. There’s no need to leave the property either. It’s built as a one-stop shop, with dining, shopping, a beach, pools, and more.

Davidson Communities model home at Cotino

Shea homes range from 1,666 – 3,720 square feet, and there are one- and two-story home options with two to four bedrooms. Its outdoor living spaces are designed for entertaining, and its open floor plans allow for versatility. Woodbridge homes range from 3,400 – 4,000 square feet and are equipped with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Davidson homes range from 3,000 – 7,180 square feet, offer one and two story home options with three to five bedrooms and come with courtyards and outdoor living spaces.

While touring one of the model Shea Homes, PopCulture spoke with Michael Cali, General Manager of Shea Homes about the process and Storyliving’s debut near Palm Springs versus anywhere else. Shea was lucky to be selected based on the shared vision between Disney and the company for the homes’ design.

“The Disney Imagineers worked with an architect to put together some early concepts of these plans and then we were able to take that once we signed on to the project and work with that architect firm to really create that final product that was a full collaboration between Disney and Shea. And that architecture group that created homes that were great for everyday living, also great for entertaining that really allow people to buy a house that could be their home,” Cali explained.

Shea offers 13 different floor plans across 3 different collections: the cottage collection, the grand collection, and the recently released alley load homes.

Regarding why Palm Springs, Cali says it was a natural selection. “Walt Disney has a connection to the Palm Springs area. He used to have a retreat out here often. And Shea Holmes has had a presence in the area since the 1990s, so it’s a place that we already are and a natural place for us to grow.”