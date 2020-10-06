Kellyanne Conway Slams 'Sick' Adults for Speculating About 15-Year-Old Daughter Claudia Conway
Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway is speaking out amid her 15-year-old daughter Claudia Conway's viral TikTok claims regarding the White House coronavirus outbreak. After the teen was the first to break the news of both of their positive test results and criticized her mother as well as President Donald Trump, whom she called "our idiot f–ing president," Kellyanne Conway took to Twitter Monday night to set the record straight and slam the speculation Claudia's remarks have sparked.
In the first of two tweets, Conway explained that she had "3 tests on Friday: 1 negative (saliva) 1 pos (rapid), 1 pos (PCR, most accurate)" and that "as soon as dr confirmed positive, I told my family & then went public." Assuring followers that both she and her daughter "are faring well in quarantine," Conway, in a second tweet, went on to blast social media users. Defending her daughter as just a teenager, who, like much of the internet, "speculates on social media," she criticized "adults," writing, "it's clear who’s really sick."
My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant. She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably
Like all of you, she speculates on social media
Yet she’s 15
You are adults
We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 6, 2020
Conway's tweets came after Claudia, in more videos shared to TikTok, recorded her mother apparently telling her that she has "caused so much disruption." According to The Sun, Conway, raising her voice, went on to state, "you lied about your f–ing mother, about Covid," referencing earlier claims her daughter had made on the app. Claudia defended herself by saying it was how she "interpreted it." In another video, where Conway can be heard saying "do it now, you say correction, my mom had three tests" in the background, Claudia wrote, "little clarification from my previous posts. my mother claims that she did not lie to me. she had three tests done. first negative, second two positive. we were not in communication. i misinterpreted it."
Claudia has become something of a social media sensation in recent months as she continues to use TikTok to speak out against her parents and the Trump administration. Her mother’s Monday night tweets, unsurprisingly, gained plenty of attention and backlash.
You infected all of the Conways, and said nothing about it, but you're trying to lecture US on decency?
Nobody told you to ignore social distancing and not to wear a mask. That's what responsible adults do, asshole. FREE CLAUDIA!— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 6, 2020
Ohhhhh this is gonna be good pic.twitter.com/29XnnP2YTT— PJ - do Justly, love Mercy, walk Humbly (@topined) October 6, 2020
I feel like Claudia disagrees 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/a11LIzAIXR— Rach ☮️ (@rachelivey) October 6, 2020
So glad you’re fairing well. 210000 did not. Thanks to your propaganda and the authoritarian you worked for.— Rose Benson (@NotoriousRBF) October 6, 2020
The problem in the first place is that you recklessly exposed yourself to COVID by refusing to wear a mask & practice social distancing. And then you infected your daughter. You probably have infected numerous others, too.
Extremely poor judgment & pure idiocy on your part. https://t.co/EODm56JYbM— *you're (@RKJ65) October 6, 2020
I love how a vey intelligent 15 year old owns this science denying administration!#COVID #TrumpCovid19 https://t.co/30SwQ4Z8A2 pic.twitter.com/zSO8xFWQzI— Gary Dacey (@gary_dacey) October 6, 2020
Your daughter is the real patriot ♥️ love that she’s an independent headstrong teenager.— Roman (@natvroman) October 6, 2020
Yes. It’s clear who really is sick. Almost everyone at that rose garden event really is sick. But I wonder how many went home and then knowingly exposed their children by hiding the fact that they had tested positive.— Margaret and Helen 🌎 (@HelenPhilpot) October 6, 2020
Indeed it is. It's the adult blaming her daughter's frustration at being exposed to covid by her mother's malfeasance that is really sick.— QuaranQueenBee (@MFishbowl) October 6, 2020
Your daughter is the most accurate WH journalist we have, and she is being nominated for a Pulitzer.— Belle (@BelleInDistress) October 6, 2020
Claudia disagrees 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/lzoQsfkJYW— Peace gets you assassinated. (@KnicksTape4L) October 6, 2020
Throwing my 15 year old daughter under the bus to Own the Libs https://t.co/34Rjk4HVvV— Ben Yelin (@byelin) October 6, 2020
We just saw a video like 5 minutes ago, Kellyanne, when you were screaming cursing her out 🤔 Hahahaha!!!— Tritop Creative Company (@tritanoevans) October 6, 2020
explain this then pic.twitter.com/sXAUbPX6zf— hypocrite🧍♀️ (@outtomykonos) October 6, 2020