Kellyanne Conway Slams 'Sick' Adults for Speculating About 15-Year-Old Daughter Claudia Conway

Former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway is speaking out amid her 15-year-old daughter Claudia Conway's viral TikTok claims regarding the White House coronavirus outbreak. After the teen was the first to break the news of both of their positive test results and criticized her mother as well as President Donald Trump, whom she called "our idiot f–ing president," Kellyanne Conway took to Twitter Monday night to set the record straight and slam the speculation Claudia's remarks have sparked.

In the first of two tweets, Conway explained that she had "3 tests on Friday: 1 negative (saliva) 1 pos (rapid), 1 pos (PCR, most accurate)" and that "as soon as dr confirmed positive, I told my family & then went public." Assuring followers that both she and her daughter "are faring well in quarantine," Conway, in a second tweet, went on to blast social media users. Defending her daughter as just a teenager, who, like much of the internet, "speculates on social media," she criticized "adults," writing, "it's clear who’s really sick."

My daughter, Claudia, is beautiful & brilliant. She has access to top doctors & health care & lives comfortably Like all of you, she speculates on social media Yet she’s 15 You are adults We have COVID, but it’s clear who’s really sick — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 6, 2020

Conway's tweets came after Claudia, in more videos shared to TikTok, recorded her mother apparently telling her that she has "caused so much disruption." According to The Sun, Conway, raising her voice, went on to state, "you lied about your f–ing mother, about Covid," referencing earlier claims her daughter had made on the app. Claudia defended herself by saying it was how she "interpreted it." In another video, where Conway can be heard saying "do it now, you say correction, my mom had three tests" in the background, Claudia wrote, "little clarification from my previous posts. my mother claims that she did not lie to me. she had three tests done. first negative, second two positive. we were not in communication. i misinterpreted it."

Claudia has become something of a social media sensation in recent months as she continues to use TikTok to speak out against her parents and the Trump administration. Her mother’s Monday night tweets, unsurprisingly, gained plenty of attention and backlash.