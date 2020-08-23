Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Claudia 'Officially Pushing for Emancipation'

✖

Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of Kellyanne Conway and George Conway, claims she is "officially" pushing for emancipation on Twitter Saturday night. Conway published several tweets, including one in which she told her followers to stop "stanning" her father just because he co-founded the Lincoln Project, a PAC founded by Republicans trying to defeat Kellyanne's boss, President Donald Trump, in November. Earlier this summer, Conway gained attention for her anti-Trump TikTok videos and claimed her mother forced her to stop using Twitter.

In her first tweet Saturday, Conway said she was "DEVASTATED beyond compare" that her mother will speak at the Republican National Convention next week. "I’m officially pushing for emancipation," she wrote in the next message. "Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life." She went on to explain how she is using social media to "express my passions, individuality, and to shed light on some hardships." She thanked her followers for their support.

"My mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer," Conway wrote. "Selfish. It’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen." As for her father, although he also does not support Trump, Conway said they agree on "absolutely nothing" politically. "We just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. Stop 'stanning' him." Conway ended the Twitter spree by telling her followers she is "a savage lol I'm aware."

Conway went viral in early July when her TikTok videos showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement and her anti-Trump stance gained notice by reporters on Twitter. At the time, George tweeted that he and Kellyanne "do *not* consent to any communications between [journalists] and any of our minor children, including our daughter Claudia. So desist."

However, Conway continued to speak out on Twitter until July 13, when she said her parents were "forcing" her to delete her social media profiles. She returned on July 29, with several tweets critical of her parents. In one post, she asked U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to "adopt" her. Conway also accused her mother of physical and emotional abuse. "TO ALL JOURNALISTS/REPORTERS/ANYONE IN THE MEDIA: DO NOT USE MY TRAUMA AS A MEANS FOR PUBLICITY OR PROFIT," she tweeted on Aug. 6. "IT'S SICKENING. I AM 15 YEARS OLD. EXPLOITING A MINOR PUBLICLY IS DISGUSTING."