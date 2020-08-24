Kellyanne Conway to Leave White House by Month's End, Cites Need to Focus on Family

✖

Kellyanne Conway, one of President Donald Trump's senior advisors who has been with him since his 2016 presidential campaign, is leaving the White House at the end of August. Conway, who was the first woman to manage a winning presidential campaign successfully, told Trump her decision Sunday night, The Washington Post reported. She is leaving to focus on her family, particularly after her 15-year-old daughter Claudia tweeted Saturday night that she was "officially pushing for emancipation" because she disagrees with parents' politics.

In a statement to the Post, Conway called her time in the administration "heady" and "humbling," and said it was "completely" her choice to leave to focus on her family. "We disagree about plenty," Conway wrote, referring to her political disagreements with her husband, George Conway. "But we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and 'tweens starting a new academic year in middle school and high school that will be conducted remotely from home for a least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids 'doing school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times."

George Conway, a conservative lawyer whose Twitter page became popular due to his criticism of Trump, will also leave the Lincoln Project, a political action committee led by Republicans hoping to defeat Trump in November. "So I'm withdrawing from [the Lincoln Project] to devote more time to family matters. And I'll be taking a Twitter hiatus," George wrote on Twitter Sunday night. "Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately."

Claudia, 15, began receiving attention on social media over the summer when reporters noticed her TikTok page, where she has been vocal about her support for Black Lives Matter and critical of Trump. She also shared her feelings on Twitter, and at one point, said her parents were "forcing" her to stop using the social media platform. On Saturday night, Claudia shared several more messages about her family, including one declaring her intentions to seek emancipation and how "devastated" she was to learn Conway will speak at the Republican National Convention this week.

"My mother's job ruined my life, to begin with. heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer," Claudia tweeted. "Selfish. It's all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen." She also asked people to stop "stanning" her father, adding that she and George disagree on most political issues.

On Sunday, Claudia told her followers on Twitter and TikTok she planned to take a "mental health break" from social media. "This is becoming way too much so I am taking a mental health break from social media. see y'all soon," she tweeted. "Thank you for the love and support. no hate to my parents please."