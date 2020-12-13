Joe Biden's Son Hunter Says He's Being Investigated for 'Tax Affairs' But Expects to Be Cleared

✖

President-elect Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, confirmed this week that he is under federal investigation for his "tax affairs." However, a statement from the Biden team sent to reporters at PEOPLE indicated that Hunter expects to be cleared in this investigation. The statement apparently came out as soon as the Biden team learned of the investigation.

"I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," Hunter said in the statement. "I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers."

The Biden transition team issued a second statement afterwards, saying that "President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger." They were likely referring to President Donald Trump's statements about Hunter during the first presidential debate, and other rumors circulated during the campaign.

Reporters reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware, but they declined to comment on the investigation. So far, no other information about the investigation has been made publicly available, though this is not uncommon for high-profile, ongoing investigations. Biden spokespeople and Hunter's legal team have also declined requests for further comment.

Now 50 years old, Hunter is Biden's younger son, and has been at the center of many rumors, conspiracy theories and disinformation efforts from the Trump campaign. Hunter does have a history of addiction to drugs and alcohol, which he and his father have been up front about throughout the campaign. The family has often been praised for compassionate rhetoric about addiction.

Trump's personal attacks on Hunter have often referenced his addictions, although the conspiracy theories themselves tend to refer to his business dealings in Ukraine. Hunter was on the board of Burisma Holdings, owned by a Ukrainian oligarch from 2014 to 2019.

While Trump and his legal team found no evidence of corruption or wrongdoing on Hunter's part, their efforts did factor heavily into Trump's impeachment. The Democrat-controlled House of

Representatives impeached charged the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress based on "a pressure campaign against Ukrainian officials for information on the Bidens, including Hunter, in exchange for military aid." The Republican-controlled Senate acquitted Trump on these charges shortly after.