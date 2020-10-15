Twitter Locks Official Trump Campaign for Violating Terms of Conditions With Video of Hunter Biden

✖

Twitter locked the Trump campaign's official page for violating the site's terms of conditions with a video about Hunter Biden. According to Fox News, Twitter suspended the account over a tweet that included a video about Hunter Biden's alleged business dealings in the Ukraine. "Joe Biden is a liar who has been ripping off our country for years," the post's caption read.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh spoke with Fox News about the Twitter lock-out, calling it "election interference, plain and simple." He continued, "For Twitter to lock the main account of the campaign of the President of the United States is a breathtaking level of political meddling and nothing short of an attempt to rig the election. Joe Biden’s Silicon Valley pals are aggressively blocking negative news stories about their guy and preventing voters from accessing important information. This is like something from communist China or Cuba, not the United States of America."

The Trump campaign said that Twitter locked its official campaign account on Thursday after the campaign’s latest attempt to promote an unsubstantiated New York Post article about former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his son Hunter. https://t.co/5YJtwKd6dm — Neil Vigdor (@gettinviggy) October 15, 2020

This is not the first time that a Trump account has been suspended, as Donald Trump Jr. had his account suspended in July. The President's eldest son was temporarily locked out of Twitter after sharing a video about hydroxychloroquine, a drug that had been touted as a miracle drug for coronavirus treatment. However, the drug was also known to have side-effects for some. There was not a general consensus among doctors that it was a viable therapy for those infected with the virus.

After his Twitter suspension, Trump Jr. sat down with Fox News' Tucker Carlson and shared his thoughts on the situation. "I've been saying this for a long time," Trump Jr. said. "I wrote my first book about justice and censorship coming from the big tech giants from California, as homogenous a group as you could possibly imagine. If they are censoring my account, they are censoring others and they've been trying to do this for a while."

He added, "I've been talking about the de-platforming, that demonetization of people that are preaching conservative values, because you have to note, this never happens to someone saying something that benefits the left. It only hurts conservatives." Trump Jr. also stated that he was not necessarily endorsing the claims made in the clip, but that he felt it the public should see as it as an opposing perspective to what "they've been force-feeding us for a little while."