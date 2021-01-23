Jim Carrey Calls Melania Trump 'Worst First Lady' in Scathing Portrait

✖

Jim Carrey is not afraid to hold back his feelings on former President Donald Trump and his wife, former First Lady, Melania Trump. In fact, during the course of Trump's presidency, Carrey showcased his artistic side as he would depict the president, or members of the Republican Party, in his artwork, albeit in an unflattering light. For his latest piece of artwork, Carrey took aim at Melania, calling her the "worst First Lady" ever.

Carrey's artwork depicts the former first lady in a less than flattering way, as her face appears to be strained. Alongside his drawing of Melania, the actor included a message for her. Based on that message, he clearly didn't hold back his feelings on Melania's role as the first lady for the past four years. In his statement, he even brought up that he believes that Melania and the former president will get a divorce following their departure from the White House. He wrote, "Oh... and goodbye to worst First Lady. I hope the settlement can finance your life in the shallow end. Thx for nothing."

Carrey's latest piece of artwork isn't totally surprising to see considering his feelings about Trump and his administration. Over the past four years, he has showcased pieces that depict Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence in space, Trump crucifying Jesus Christ, and former Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt vomiting oil. According to The Guardian, he even had some very harsh words to say about Trump and his administration back in 2018 during the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles.

Carrey called then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “incredibly dangerous, a threat to homeland security. And now he has the nerve to come out a couple of days ago and ask for bipartisanship.” He reportedly added, “These are not people you can deal with. You cannot be bipartisan with a criminal. A rapist needs to be removed, not negotiated with. These people are raping our system, they’re destroying it right in front of us … This corrupt Republican Congress that was … These people have to be removed from our system because they’re bad for us. Trump is a melanoma, and anybody that covers for him, including Sarah Sanders, is putting makeup on it. It shows that there’s a deeper problem in this country, and that problem is greed.”