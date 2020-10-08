Jim Carrey's Illustrated Commentary on Mike Pence Fly Lights up Social Media

Jim Carrey has shared some illustrated commentary on the Mike Pence fly from Wednesday's vice-presidential debate, and it has social media talking. In a post on Twitter, Carrey shared a drawing of Pence with the fly that landed on his head during the live debate. In a caption to the side, the actor wrote, "Pence doesn't know s—, but flies do!"

“And if I may rudely continue, I find the Senator’s ability to recognize my bootlicking highly offensive. Clearly her desire to speak tonight is an attempt to seduce me away from my wife that will not succeed as I busted a nut before I came out here.” pic.twitter.com/wUCnEQhq0z — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 8, 2020

He also included a highly critical take on Pence, presented as a parody of the Vice President's own words, which included a reference to "bootlicking," and "an attempt to seduce." Carrey finally included a very vulgar quip about Pence's sexual habits. Notably, Carrey recently debuted as playing President Candidate Joe Biden on SNL. The comedian's Twitter post has been quite controversial, as some have cheered it on, and a few others are not so happy about it. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about it.