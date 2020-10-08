Jim Carrey's Illustrated Commentary on Mike Pence Fly Lights up Social Media
Jim Carrey has shared some illustrated commentary on the Mike Pence fly from Wednesday's vice-presidential debate, and it has social media talking. In a post on Twitter, Carrey shared a drawing of Pence with the fly that landed on his head during the live debate. In a caption to the side, the actor wrote, "Pence doesn't know s—, but flies do!"
“And if I may rudely continue, I find the Senator’s ability to recognize my bootlicking highly offensive. Clearly her desire to speak tonight is an attempt to seduce me away from my wife that will not succeed as I busted a nut before I came out here.” pic.twitter.com/wUCnEQhq0z— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 8, 2020
He also included a highly critical take on Pence, presented as a parody of the Vice President's own words, which included a reference to "bootlicking," and "an attempt to seduce." Carrey finally included a very vulgar quip about Pence's sexual habits. Notably, Carrey recently debuted as playing President Candidate Joe Biden on SNL. The comedian's Twitter post has been quite controversial, as some have cheered it on, and a few others are not so happy about it. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying about it.
So true! A sweet little bird lands on Bernie Sanders podium that represents freedom and trust! A fly lands on pence's head representing stench and crap!— Amelian Ayre (@AmelianAyre) October 8, 2020
That's crazy that a fly was on his head. Lol. Nice drawing as well, Jim.— Austin (@Austin12324) October 8, 2020
Thank you for including that important detail Jim.— Just Brian 🇨🇦 (@Cultisto) October 8, 2020
Pretty fly for a White Guy pic.twitter.com/Ukki7chAIx— Unclesam (@Unclesa91623885) October 8, 2020
This is Humor at it's finest! Jim is a comedian who is very good at drawing! You know it made you laugh! In these terrible times we are in we all need a good laugh! Keep them coming Jim! Thank you!😄😄😄— @deecheebee (@livininmyshoes) October 8, 2020
Lol love it!!! pic.twitter.com/yBJfvUiwHN— KristyLynn (@KristyMedina11) October 8, 2020
Jim come on please stop! You're one of my favorite comedians of all time, no reason to get THIS political.. all you're doing is splitting up your fan base.— ColinB (@ColinBPlays) October 8, 2020
The fly made more of a statement than he did. At least that’s what I have gathered. I didn’t watch it.— KrystaI💜 (@KACxO1214) October 8, 2020
I read that in Ace Ventura 's voice, odd pausing and all. It was a fabulous start to my day!— Cara Graves (@CaraGraves1) October 8, 2020
and that fly is now quarantining at Walter Reed for 14 days... LOL! LMAO! You're the funniest! thanks for so many years of your great laughs!!!!— MaeveJoy63 (@MAEVEJOY63) October 8, 2020